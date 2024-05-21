Posted in: Amazon Studios, CW, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, prime video, Supernatural, the boys

The Boys Showrunner on Jared Padalecki Joining: "Texts Have Been Sent"

The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke offered an update on the chances of Jared Padalecki (Supernatural) joining the cast: "texts have been sent."

He's had Jensen Ackles appear (and possibly returning?), Jeffrey Dean Morgan appearing this season, and Nathan Mitchell on for the full run as one character/two identities. Could Season 5 be the season that The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke gets Jared Padalecki to join the unofficial "Supernatural" reunion going on over at the Prime Video series? Based on what Kripke had to share with EW, they've talked about it – meaning that the possibility is still very much there. "Texts have been sent," Kripke shared. "I feel like it would be a bummer to not have Jared on the show one way or another at this point, even if it's just the one-episode thing. He's been shooting 'Walker,' but with that show wrapping up, maybe he'll have some time to come in and play with us. I would love it. We have definitely talked about it."

"Yeah, he [Eric Kripke] has reached out to me," Padalecki shared back in April during an interview promoting his CW series, Walker – first confirming that the two had spoken. "And my response to him 90% of the time is, 'Dude, I'm 41 now with three kids. I'm not 25 and working out three hours a day. I know you're going to fucking make me get naked, so give me a heads-up. I'm in, but let me get a nutritionist and a trainer and get in the hyperbaric chamber for eight months before you make me show up.' But yeah, it would obviously be a lot of fun to see Kripke again and to work on that show, which is a great show that I'm a fan of." That said, Padalecki is already wondering how his family will handle it. "I love watching it, but imagine putting yourself in it. I've got kids. My mom and dad are still alive. I've got grandparents that are alive. I don't know how to just unplug their electricity when the show airs," he added.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!