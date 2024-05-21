Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: 3 Body Problem, netflix, preview, season 2

3 Body Problem Showrunners Address Seasons/Episode Hours Questions

3 Body Problem Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss say they will have what they need to finish adapting Liu Cixin’s bestselling trilogy.

Last week, the word came down during Netflix's Upfronts presentation that David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo would be returning for "additional episodes" of their series take on Liu Cixin's international bestseller 3 Body Problem. Once the excitement died down, fans began to wonder why Netflix didn't formally announce a second season – other than that "the number of seasons and episodes" to "finish the story" will be announced "at a later date." But what exactly did that mean? Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Benioff and Weiss put minds at ease, noting that the green light was for "seasons" and that the number of hours is in line with what the trio would need to adapt Liu Cixin's trilogy of novels.

"We knew going into this how many hours we need to tell the rest of the story because we've got a roadmap through to the end. And we have what we need to get to the end as intended from when we started," Weiss shared. "By the time we finish with the show, it will be seven years we've devoted to it," Benioff added, noting that it took four years to work on the first season and three years expected to complete the story. "We're now at a place where we get to tell the rest of the story, and, yes, we have enough time to tell the rest of the story the way we want to, and that's immensely gratifying."

With a cast that includes Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Liam Cunningham, Eiza González, Jess Hong, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng, Saamer Usmani, Benedict Wong, Jonathan Pryce, Rosalind Chao, Ben Schnetzer, and Eve Ridley, here's a look at Netflix's 3 Body Problem – now streaming:

A young woman's fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time to a group of brilliant scientists in the present day. As the laws of nature unravel before their eyes, five former colleagues reunite to confront the greatest threat in humanity's history.

Benioff and Weiss are Showrunners and Executive Producers. Alexander Woo (The Terror: Infamy, True Blood) co-created the series with Benioff & Weiss and is an Executive Producer and Writer. Bernadette Caulfield (Game of Thrones, The X-Files) is an Executive Producer. Rian Johnson (Knives Out, Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi), Ram Bergman & Nena Rodrigue are Executive Producers for T-Street. Lin Qi, the late former Chairman of Yoozoo Group, and Zhao Jilong, CEO of the rights-holder, The Three-Body Universe, are Executive Producers. Plan B Entertainment – Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner & Jeremy Kleiner's company (Okja, Moonlight) are Executive Producers. Rosamund Pike & Robie Uniacke are Executive Producers for Primitive Streak.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!