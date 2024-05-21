Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Solicits, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: alan davis, august 2024, Carlo Pagulayan, christopher priest, Iman Vellani, Josh Cassara, Kaku Yuji, ryan north, Sabir Pirzada, Stephen Byrne, Steve Skroce

Marvel 85th Anniversary Special With Christopher Priest & Alan Davis

This August, Marvel 85th Anniversary Special will head to the future of the Marvel Universe with familiar names from the past and present.

Article Summary Marvel celebrates its 85th anniversary with a special one-shot this August.

Christopher Priest and Alan Davis lead a roster of legendary and new talent.

Stories span the Marvel Universe's future, legends, and the Contest of Champions.

The one-shot featuring diverse artwork goes on sale 8.28, cover by Kaare Andrews.

Every August, Marvel Comics commemorates its anniversary with a giant-size one-shot which got Marvel its Eisner-nomination this year with last year's Marvel Age #1000. This August, a new Marvel 85th Anniversary Special will head to the far, far future of the Marvel Universe with some familiar names from the past and present. And yes, including two of my favourites, Christopher Priest and Alan Davis.

"MARVEL 85TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL will feature stories by a wide array of talent, from legendary creators to rising stars, including Ryan North, Alan Davis, Christopher Priest, Iman Vellani, Sabir Pirzada, Steve Skroce, Josh Cassara, Stephen Byrne, Kaku Yuji, Carlo Pagulayan and more! Discover how history will remember your favorite heroes and their legendary exploits in this daring trip to the 85th century! "In the far future, exploits of the heroes of the Marvel Age are the stuff of legend, half remembered but still celebrated! Come with us now on a tour of the greatest museum in all the cosmos, in which the few surviving relics of those bygone days have been assembled. Each piece tells a unique story – about the Contest of Champions and how it wrought an end to the Age of Heroes, about the greatest triumph of Ms. Marvel, and the final, secret exploit of Excalibur! And more!"

MARVEL 85TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL

Written by RYAN NORTH, ALAN DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER PRIEST, IMAN VELLANI, SABIR PIRZADA, STEVE SKROCE & MORE

Art by ALAN DAVIS, STEVE SKROCE, JOSH CASSARA, STEPHEN BYRNE, KAKU YUJI, & CARLO PAGULAYAN

Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

On Sale 8.28

