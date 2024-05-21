Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Solicits, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: august 2024, ultimate, ultimate spider-man, ultimate x-men, ultimates

Ultimate She-Hulk in Marvel Comics' Ultimate August 2023 Solicits

Marvel Comics continue to slice their solicits into parts this week, promising Ultimate She-Hulk in their Ultimate Comics solicits for August

Article Summary Marvel's Ultimate August 2023 includes debut of Ultimate She-Hulk in The Ultimates #3.

Ultimate Black Panther #7 embarks on "War of the Kingdoms" with Moon Knight's rise.

Ultimate Spider-Man #8 features the formation of Kingpin's Sinister Six.

Ultimate X-Men #6 concludes its first arc with the team's showdown against darkness.

Marvel Comics continue to slice their solicits into parts this week, such as their August solicitations for the Ultimate Comics books and promising Ultimate She-Hulk in The Ultimates and an Ultimate Kingpin Sinister Six in Ultimate Spider-Man. That's five uses of the word Ultimate in one sentence and I need to stop. Okay, here are the Marvel Ultimate solicits for August and maybe we might Frankenstein a few more tomorrow.

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #7

Written by BRYAN HILL

Art and Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

"WAR OF THE KINGDOMS" STARTS HERE!

While T'Challa has sought to grow his power, so too have the forces of Moon Knight… And with access to a unique new resource, Ra and Khonshu are stronger than ever! How will Wakanda stand in its resistance against the kings of the Upper and Lower Kingdoms? And is T'Challa prepared to bear the consequences of tapping into such dangerous wells of power?

ULTIMATES #3

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

Cover by DIKE RUAN

INTRODUCING…THE SHE-HULK!

The Ultimates search for a means of destroying the Maker's most powerful pawn, the Hulk! And in the process they uncover an army of Hulks hidden away from the world… with She-Hulk at the helm!

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #8

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art and Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

KINGPIN'S SINISTER SIX!

Kingpin gathers a team to deal with his masked-vigilante problem… But a group of super villains isn't the only challenge Spider-Man will face! Meanwhile, Green Goblin joins forces with…Doc Ock?

ULTIMATE X-MEN #6

Written by PEACH MOMOKO

Art and Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

THE ACTION-PACKED FINALE OF THE FIRST ARC!

Armor, Maystorm and the rest of the team hunt down the mysterious shadow! But is this group of scrappy teens prepared to face true darkness? And don't miss the reveal of the final member of the group on the last page!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!