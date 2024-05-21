Posted in: ABC, Hulu, Preview, TV | Tagged: preview, Season 6, The Rookie, trailer

The Rookie: New S06E10 "Escape Plan" Preview; O'Neil's IG Takeover

Check out an updated preview for ABC & Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O’Neil-starring The Rookie S06E10: "Escape Plan."

Even with just a few hours to go until the sixth season finale of ABC & Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie hits our screens, that doesn't mean there still isn't time for a preview and an update. Along with a collective look back at the previews we have for S06E10: "Escape Plan," we also have a new sneak preview that sees a familiar face showing up to lend our team the FBI's support. But that's far from all – as you can see from the image below, a very familiar face will be taking to social media to share some behind-the-scenes looks at the season and to celebrate the season finale.

Here's a look at the post announcing that O'Neil would be taking over the show's Instagram account – followed by a look back at what else we know about tonight's season finale:

The Rookie Season 6 Finale Preview: "Escape Plan"

The Rookie Season 6 Episode 10 "Escape Plan": SEASON FINALE – Sgt. Grey (Richard T. Jones) helps the team prepare for their biggest mission yet. Meanwhile, Aaron (Tru Valentino), Lopez (Alyssa Diaz), Celina (Lisseth Chavez), Tim (Eric Winter), and Smitty (Brent Huff) discover a surprising connection in their case.

Thanks to Disney's Upfronts presentation earlier this month, fans were able to hear what Hawley, Fillion, and Cox had to share about the season finale – and they had some interesting teases to drop. In the first clip, Fillion & Hawley discuss what makes Monica (Bridget Regan) such a great "big bad" before confirming that we will see Bailey (Jenna Dewan) before the season ends. That led to Fillion discussing how much he's been appreciating the storyline with Nolan & Bailey, followed by Hawley confirming that Tim (Winter) "will come off the bench in time for the finale" – but notes that there will be some "obstacles" along the way. As for what viewers can expect from the end of the episode, Hawley teased that there will be "hope" – and then a "cliffhanger." Fillion added, "He [Hawley] likes to upset people with cliffhangers at the end of seasons. That's the fact."

Following that, Cox (Nyla Harper) discusses how her off-screen friendship with Alyssa Diaz (Angela Lopez) translates into their character's interactions. From there, Cox shares that the season's final episode will be "intense," with "a lot of action" and more (even an explosion?), noting that it's probably the biggest season finale yet – and teasing that a "familiar face" might just be showing up. Finally, Cox explains how much she has been enjoying being able to wear her hair the way that she's wanted to – and how being a detective on the show helped make that happen.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

