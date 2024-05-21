Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: x-men, X-Men Movie

Michael Lesslie Reportedly In Talks To Write The X-Men Movie

While it hasn't been officially announced, the new X-Men movie could have a writer as Michael Lesslie (The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) is reportedly in talks to write the script.

Article Summary Michael Lesslie rumored to pen the script for the X-Men's MCU debut.

Lesslie's involvement follows the success of the X-Men '97 animation.

X-Men's past and future impact on superhero cinema explored.

Marvel Studios' measured approach with X-Men contrasts the rapid integration of The Fantastic Four.

It would be now if there were ever a time for Disney and Marvel Studios to build momentum off of a positive thing. It has been a hot minute since the studio received the type of universal critical and audience acclaim that X-Men '97 received. Yet, the show is performing even better than anyone likely hoped. We already know that season two of that is on the way, but the X-Men are also set to make their debut on the big screen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We have seen some bits and pieces of the mutants, with Kamala Khan being called a mutant and Monica Rambeau ending up in a universe where the X-Men exist. In July, they are joining the universe with Deadpool & Wolverine, but it's unclear how formal that introduction will be. Let's be honest; they could play the introduction off as a joke of cinematic worldbuilding and not do anything, and none of them would be surprised.

While nothing has been formally announced, there have been rumblings of an X-Men movie for a while now, but no names haven't been attached in terms of a director, actors, or even a release date. However, according to Deadline, Michael Lesslie, who wrote The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, is in talks to write the upcoming X-Men movie. A writer, combined with Kevin Feige, could begin looking for a director so the project can start to come together.

The X-Men have been on the big screen since the beginning of the superhero 1-2-3 punch of the original X-Men movie, Blade, and Spider-Man helped kick off the boom we live in. However, those characters spent all that over at 20th Century Fox, The Fantastic Four, and a couple of others. Marvel Studios slowly regained the rights to some characters over the years, but when the Fox acquisition became official, the X-Men could officially join the MCU. Many thought they would jump the gun and get the X-Men and The Fantastic Four out the gate as fast as possible, but both projects have been taking their sweet time getting made, with The Fantastic Four being the first to make it to the big screen in a little over a year.

