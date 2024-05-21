Posted in: Games, Kingdom Hearts, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Kingdom Hearts

Square Enix Will Release The Kingdom Hearts Series On Steam

Square Enix made a surprise announcement today revealing that they'll be releasing the Kingdom Hearts series for PC via Steam.

Article Summary Square Enix announces Kingdom Hearts series launch on Steam.

Entire franchise will be available, excluding a few for logistical reasons.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX will have updated graphics.

Kingdom Hearts III on Steam includes an exclusive Keyblade.

Square Enix stunned Kingdom Hearts fans this morning as they announced the series would finally be released on Steam. And this isn't just a one-off release of the first game to see how things go. They are practically releasing the entire franchise (with a title or two not included for logistical purposes), all at once for everyone to pick up. So, if you happen to be one of the few people who never played it or just weren't interested in it back in the day, this is a chance to get these titles in their most complete form in a single collection. We have more details about it below, as they'll all be released on June 13.

Kingdom Hearts on Steam

New to the Steam release of this title, Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX will feature textural updates to its graphics. Users who purchase Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC) will also receive the new platform exclusive Keyblade, "Dead of Night."

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX Kingdom Hearts Final Mix Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD remastered cinematics) Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final Mix Kingdom Hearts Re:coded (HD cutscene compilation)

Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover (movie) Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep – A fragmentary passage –

Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC)

Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece (includes all of the above compilations)

"By bringing the Kingdom Hearts series to Steam, we're excited to welcome in new fans to the series by making it more accessible than ever before. On behalf of the entire Kingdom Hearts team, I'd like to share our excitement for so many new players to discover and enjoy the action, magic, and friendship of Kingdom Hearts through Steam. Of course, we're also excited for longtime fans to reexperience these classics in a new way," said Ichiro Hazama,Kingdom Hearts Series Producer.

