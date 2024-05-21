Posted in: CW, Preview, TV | Tagged: cordell walker, cw, Jared Padalecki, walker

Walker Not Returning to CW for Season 5: Jared Padalecki Post Confirms

Walker star/EP Jared Padalecki took to Instagram to confirm to fans that the series would not be returning to the CW for a fifth season.

Though the rumblings had been getting louder over the past few weeks, Jared Padalecki confirmed what fans of CW's Walker had feared. "It is with a heavy heart that I share this news with you. 'Walker' will not be airing on CW for a fifth season," Padalecki wrote to open his post on Instagram confirming the news (which you can check out in full below). "It's a tough piece of news, to be sure, but we are SO thankful for the #WalkerFamily that has been built, both on set and off. After four seasons together, we have felt the love and support from the entire #WalkerFamily, and we will be forever grateful. Too often, we get to be the ones receiving the praise and gratitude and flattery, and, all too often, we miss the opportunity to put it back where it belongs… with the fans." The news comes as the Nexstar-owned network shifts to a programming model where it looks to spend little on programming and make lots – with the highly-rated series not meeting the network's new business model as previously outlined by CW Entertainment President Brad Schwartz.

CW's Walker starred Padalecki as Cordell Walker, Ashley Reyes as Cassie Perez, Keegan Allen as Liam Walker, Mitch Pileggi as Bonham Walker, Molly Hagan as Abeline Walker, Violet Brinson as Stella Walker, Kale Culley as August Walker, Coby Bell as Captain Larry James, Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett, and Odette Annable as Geri Broussard. Executive producers included Anna Fricke, Jared Padalecki, Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, Steve Robin, Russel Friend, and John Patterson. The series was produced by CBS Studios – in association with Rideback, Pursued By A Bear, and Stick To Your Guns.

Howdy y'all. It is with a heavy heart that I share this news with you. #Walker will not be airing on #CW for a fifth season. It's a tough piece of news to be sure, but we are SO thankful for the #WalkerFamily that has been built, both on set and off. After four seasons together, we have felt the love and support from the entire #WalkerFamily, and we will be forever grateful. Too often, we get to be the ones receiving the praise and gratitude and flattery and, all too often, we miss the opportunity to put it back where it belongs… WITH THE FANS! In this world, home isn't a "place"; it's a relationship. "Places" can be lost. "Relationships" can live forever. Our gratitude and love for the entire #WalkerFamily will live forever. It has been a unique honor to be a part of the cast and crew (and fandom!) that helped #Walker tell the stories that we told. I will forever smile on the years I got to spend with the cast and crew and studio and network and fandom that made this all possible. Til we ride again. 🤠❤️ -jp

