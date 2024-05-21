Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Solicits, Venom | Tagged: august 2024, Venom War

Venom War Infects Marvel Comics' August 2024 Solicits

Marvel Comics' Venom War event, pitting Eddie Brock against Dylan Brock... and everyone else in the vicinity, from Al Ewing and Iban Coello.

"A master at planning out epic storylines, Ewing has been laying the foundation for VENOM WAR since the very beginning of his current run of VENOM. Limitless in scope, the series has followed Eddie Brock and his son, Dylan, on separate journeys as the symbiote heroes. But after both have terrifying glimpses of the future, they realize only one of them can be Venom. Their father and son feud will become everyone's problem as past and present symbiote characters alike are forced to take a side!" "This is what we've been building to since the start of this wild and way-out symbiote odyssey—the fateful confrontation between father and son!" Ewing explained. "Where better to have it than inside the squared circle? And who better to bring this all-action epic to the page with than my old buddy Iban Coello? I'm tellin' ya, goo believer—this is vehemently varied Venom violence like never viewed, and only one host can wear the symbiote when the dust settles! Who's it gonna be?"

VENOM WAR #1 (OF 5)

Written by AL EWING

Art and Cover by IBAN COELLO

Foil Variant Cover by DAVID BALDEÓN

LAST VENOM STANDING!

The Venom Symbiote has bonded with both Eddie Brock and his son Dylan at different points. Now both Brocks are going head-to-head, determined to be the one, true Venom! Father versus son in a showdown of showdowns that threatens to tear the world asunder! It's a Battle for the 'Biote like you've never seen!

VENOM WAR: VENOMOUS #1 (OF 3)

Written by ERICA SCHULTZ

Art by LUCIANO VECCHIO

Cover by LEIRIX

THE VENOMOUS BLACK WIDOW!

Black Widow and her newly trained symbiote are jumping into the Venom War and picking a side! Fresh off their new understanding from the Black Widow: Venomous one-shot, Widow starts looking into horrific experiments Alchemax has been running based on their symbiote program…but she isn't the only one! Natasha's old teammate from her Secret Avengers days, now known as Agent Anti-Venom, is also on the case!

VENOM WAR: ZOMBIOTES #1 (OF 3)

Written by CAVAN SCOTT

Art by JUAN JOSÉ RYP

Cover by JUAN FERREYRA

DEAD OR ALIVE? OR BOTH?

As the two Venoms face off, a darker strain of symbiote has slithered across New York City…one that can reanimate the dead and turn the living into an engine of mindless hunger with just one bite! That's right – zombie symbiotes making symbiote zombies! And you thought they liked eating brains before!

VENOM WAR: CARNAGE #1 (OF 3)

Written by TORUNN GRØNBEKK

Art by PERE PÉREZ

Cover by KEN LASHLEY

YOU CAN'T HAVE WAR WITHOUT CARNAGE!

As Dylan and Meridius rally their troops, Carnage has plans of his own. Could they involve the new deadly-to-symbiotes weapon he discovered in CARNAGE #8? And whose side will he ultimately be on? It's a new chapter of Carnage just as blood soaked as you would hope!

VENOM WAR: SPIDER-MAN #1 (OF 4)

Written by COLLIN KELLY AND JACKSON LANZING

Art and Cover by GREG LAND

THE SPIDER-MAN IN BLACK!

Eddie Brock wants the symbiote, Dylan Brock wants the symbiote…but they're forgetting about the first host to ever wear the black…PETER PARKER! That's right – Spider-Man is back in black again, and this time, he's liking how it fits him! Maybe the winner of the Venom War could be the OG!

VENOM #36

Written by TORUNN GRØNBEKK

Art and Cover by CAFU

VENOM WAR RAGES ON!

As Eddie and Dylan Brock's father/son war breaks out, another Dylan Brock is on a mission to make sure things go the way they're supposed to. And he's an OLDER Dylan Brock. That's right – OLD MAN VENOM is jumping through time to guarantee the correct victor in the Venom War – starting with a jaunt that takes him right into Spider-Man's history!

