Doctor Who Series 14 in 2024? Ncuti Gatwa Filming This Fall: Report

After a bit of a break, incoming/returning showrunner Russell T. Davies is back to making news when it comes to his run on the BBC's Doctor Who. We learned yesterday that there are rumblings Davies is looking to bring back the Christmas Day specials beginning next year. And then there's the buzz surrounding the upcoming 60th-anniversary celebration that includes David Tennant, Catherine Tate, Yasmin Finney, and Neil Patrick Harris (which The Hollywood Reporter reports from sources could be as many as three episodes). But now we have bigger news from THR to pass along, with reports that incoming Doctor Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education) will begin filming Series 14 this November. As fans are more than well-aware, this fall also marks the final adventure for current Doctor Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall. As for whether or not Gatwa will appear in the 2023 specials, that remains to be seen, but the buzz continues to build that a regeneration scene may be on the horizon. Though with this being Davies, expect a twist or two along the way. Though the part that stood out to us? "Gatwa's first full series as the Doctor — filming in November — will follow the anniversary special and is therefore unlikely to hit screens until 2024."

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and, of course, a little bit scared. This role and show mean so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my utmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself, and being able to work with him is a dream come true," Gatwa said when the news of his casting as the 14th Doctor was first announced. "His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so, as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart, but I am giving it all to this show."

Davies added at the time, "The future is here, and it's Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door, and it's so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It's an honour to work with him and a hoot, I can't wait to get started. I'm sure you're dying to know more, but we're rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie's epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!" BBC CCO Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer, agreed, also adding at the time, "Ncuti has an incredible dynamism, he's a striking and fearless young actor whose talent and energy will set the world alight and take Doctor Who on extraordinary adventures under Russell T Davies' new era." Instead, it's far more likely that he's actually talking about little-known additions to the Doctor Who canon, Beep the Meep and the Wrarth Warriors.