Doctor Who, SNL/Taylor Swift, Dean Cain & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's SNL & Taylor Swift, AEW/WWE/ROH, Dean Cain, Prime Video's Hazbin Hotel, Hulu's Chad Powers, NBC's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, MTV VMAs 2025, Big Finish & Doctor Who, Apple TV+'s Slow Horses, HBO's The Last of Us, Disney+'s Andor, Paramount+'s Starfleet Academy, Peacock's The Paper, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, August 31, 2025:

AEW Collision Preview: Tony Khan's Worst Show Ever… Or Maybe Not?

SNL: Walker on Departure Being Mutual Decision, Working with Lorne

Did Dean Cain Run Into Kryptonite During Honorary ICE Agent Training?

SNL 51 Kicking-Off with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce? It Could Happen

ROH Death Before Dishonor: Triumph For The People And The Sickos

Hazbin Hotel Shares "Hell's Greatest Dad" & "Loser, Baby" Sing-Alongs

WWE SmackDown Review: La Grandeur Personnifiée… Ou L'était-Ce?

Chad Powers Official Trailer: Russ Holliday Isn't Done with Football

Buzz Lightyear Returning for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025

MTV VMAs: Lady Gaga Performing; Best Group, Song of the Summer Noms

Doctor Who: Big Finish Has Always Been a Proper Home for Fans

Star Wars: Simon Kinberg Cites Which Film And Show Are Inspiring Him

Slow Horses Star & Director Discuss "Very Funny" Season 5, Roddy Ho

The Last of Us Season 3 Update; Mazin Discusses Druckmann's Departure

Andor Writer Gilroy: Trump/Congress Anger Inspired Mon Mothma Speech

Starfleet Academy Writer Not Looking to Overwhelm Fans with Trek Lore

The Paper: Nuñez on Daniels' Pitch for "The Office" Universe Return

