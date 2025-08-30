Peacemaker, The Boys: Vought Rising, HOTD & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? HBO Max's Peacemaker, WWE/AEW, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, YouTube's The Comic Shop, HBO's House of the Dragon, Prime Video's The Boys: Vought Rising, Hulu's Chad Powers, Big Finish & Doctor Who, Crunchyroll's Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Daredevil: Born Again & NYCC, BBC's Number 10, ITV's The Hack, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, August 30, 2025:

Triple H Posts SmackDown Spoilers as Stephanie McMahon Pushes VPN

Peacemaker Season 2 E03: "Another Rick Up My Sleeve" Trailer Released

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03: Melissa McBride on Filming in Spain

WWE SmackDown Preview: The Greatest Night in the History of France

Peacemaker: Gunn on Arrowverse Easter Egg, "Great Guy" Grant Gustin

The Comic Shop Debuts! Season 1 Ep. 1: "Free Comic Book Day" Now Live

House of the Dragon Season 3 "Bigger and More Ferocious": Olivia Cooke

The Boys: Kripke on Vought Rising Costumes, Possible Gen V Crossover

Peacemaker: James Gunn Has Killed Before & He's Willing to Kill Again

Chad Powers: Hulu Drops Official Key Art for Glen Powell Comedy Series

Doctor Who: Big Finish Introduces Jon Culshaw, The Twelfth Doctor

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Blu-Ray Collection Set for North America

The Fort Bragg Cartel: Seth Harp Book Set for HBO Series Adaptation

Good Omens 3 News, SNL Exits, Peacemaker & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Daredevil: Did NYCC Panel Lineup Spoil "Born Again" Season 2 Return?

Number 10: Steven Moffat on Political Drama Not Being About Politics

The Hack Trailer: ITV Previews David Tennant, Robert Carlyle-Starrer

