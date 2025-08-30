Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: chad powers

Chad Powers Official Trailer: Russ Holliday Isn't Done with Football

Set to hit Hulu on September 30th, here's a look at the official trailer for Glen Powell and Michael Waldron's comedy series Chad Powers.

In Glen Powell and Michael Waldron's half-hour Hulu comedy series Chad Powers, Russ Holliday's (Powell) wild ways have finally gotten the best of him, costing the up-and-coming QB a chance at an epically successful college and professional football career. But when one star falls, another is set to rise and shine – and that man's name is Chad Powers… who Powell is also playing. They're not twins – they're the same person, apart from a bad wig and even worse fake nose. With a month to go until the series premiere, Hulu has released the official trailer for the comedy series, and it actually does the best job yet in giving us a better sense of what to expect

Along with Powell, the upcoming streaming comedy series stars Perry Mattfeld as Ricky, Quentin Plair as Coach Byrd, Wynn Everett as Tricia, Frankie A. Rodriguez as Danny, and Steve Zahn as Jake Hudson. Set to hit screens on September 30th, here's a look back at the official teaser that was released back in December 2024, followed by the official logline/overview for Hulu's Chad Powers, a look at South Georgia's media day conference, and more:

When bad behavior nukes hotshot QB Russ Holliday's college career, he disguises himself and walks onto a struggling Southern football team as the talented, affable Chad Powers. Based on the sketch produced by NFL Films and Omaha Productions that aired on ESPN+ as part of the Eli's Places series, the half-hour comedy from 20th Television will stream on Hulu. Powell and Waldron co-wrote the pilot.

Hulu's Chad Powers stems from co-creators and executive producers Powell and Waldron. Eli Manning serves as executive producer along with Omaha Productions' Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, Ben Brown, and ESPN. Waldron and Adam Fasullo are executive producing for Anomaly Pictures. Luvh Rakhe will executive produce, and Tony Yacenda will serve as director and executive producer. Powell serves as co-creator and is co-writing and executive-producing under his production co-banner, Barnstorm Productions.

