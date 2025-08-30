Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: hazbin hotel

Hazbin Hotel Shares "Hell's Greatest Dad" & "Loser, Baby" Sing-Alongs

If you're a fan of Vivienne Medrano's Hazbin Hotel and sing-alongs, check out the videos released for "Hell's Greatest Dad" & "Loser, Baby."

Fans of Vivienne Medrano's "Hellaverse" have been having a pretty good summer, and the fall is about to get even better. The first two seasons and an all-new episode of Helluva Boss will arrive on Prime Video on September 10th. In addition, it was announced that Hazbin Hotel Season 2 would premiere on October 29th. But before that second season hits, Hazbin Hotel will get a special sing-along theatrical release as well as a spotlight during New York Comic Con in October (more details on all of that below). To help set the mood, Prime Video is sharing special sing-along videos – with the latest dropping this evening. First up, we have a sing-along to honor "Hell's Greatest Dad" (with music and lyrics by Sam Haft and Andrew Underberg, performed by Jeremy Jordan and Amir Talai). Following that, we have a love letter to losers: "Loser, Baby" (music and lyrics by Haft and Underberg and performed by Keith David and Blake Roman).

Hitting theaters across the country on October 1st, A24's Hazbin Hotel Season 1 sing-alongs will feature the first four episodes of the first season, with on-screen lyrics for all songs, including "Happy Day in Hell," "Poison," and "Loser, Baby." The screenings will be held in 25 cities across the US, including New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, Orlando, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, and more. Every person who attends will receive an exclusive, limited-edition promo card for Hazbin Hotel Trading Cards. Tickets will be available beginning Tuesday, September 2nd, with showtimes, theaters, and links to purchase available online.

Now, here's a look back at the Season 2 preview images that were released earlier this week, followed by a look back at the overview for the upcoming NYCC panel on October 10th:

Prime Video's Hazbin Hotel: It's almost time to check in for season 2 of Prime Video's Hazbin Hotel, so join creator and executive producer Vivienne Medrano, and series stars Erika Henningsen, Blake Roman, Amir Talai, Kimiko Glenn, Jessica Vosk, Joel Perez, Lilli Cooper, and more for one helluva good panel filled with Season Two insights and breaking news that fans won't want to miss. Trust us. Friday, Oct. 10, 2:15 p.m. Main Stage

Back in April, Hazbin Hotel stars Stephanie Beatriz (Vaggie), Kimiko Glenn (Susan), and Blake Roman (Angel Dust) got together for a special panel presentation during MCM Comic Con London – and guess what? Popverse was kind enough to record and share the special event. Over the course of the half-hour, the cast covered a wide range of topics about the animated series and fielded questions from those in attendance. For example, how does the cast and creative team handle fanfiction (fanfic)?

As fanbases go, Hazbin Hotel has a very vibrant fanfic community; many times, those fans want to show what they've created with Medrano, Beatriz, Glenn, Roman, the writers, and others involved with the show. But as much as they appreciate the love behind the creativity, the cast explained that they need to avoid looking at it to keep the show's established narrative journey from being influenced by it. "I think people like what you initially put out, and because it's original, not because you were pandering," Roman shared. "Personally, I don't [read them]. And [Vivienne Medrano] is also adamant that she [and] none of the creative team really look at it."

Created by Vivienne Medrano, the animated series stars Stephanie Beatriz as Vaggie, Alex Brightman as Sir Pentious and Adam, Keith David as Husk, Kimiko Glenn as Niffty and Susan, Erika Henningsen as Charlie Morningstar, Blake Roman as Angel Dust and the Egg Boiz, and Amir Talai as Alastor and Tom Trench. In addition, Hazbin Hotel stars Jessica Vosk as Lute, Brandon Rogers as Katie Killjoy, Christian Borle as Vox, Lilli Cooper as Velvette, Joel Perez as Valentino, Daphne Rubin-Vega as Carmilla Carmine, Krystina Alabado as Cherri Bomb, and Jeremy Jordan as Lucifer Morningstar. Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump has joined the cast as the voice of Abel. The animated series, originating from SpindleHorse, Bento Box Entertainment, A24, and Amazon MGM Studios, is executive-produced by Medrano, Alli Reich, Scott Greenberg, Joel Kuwahara, and Dana Tafoya-Cameron.

