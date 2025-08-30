Posted in: Fox, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: Dean Cain, opinion, trump

Did Dean Cain Run Into Kryptonite During Honorary ICE Agent Training?

About a week after we got a look at him training to be an honorary ICE Agent, Dean Cain shared that he fell victim to a "small mishap."

It's hard to believe that it's only been a week since we reported on Dean Cain (Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman) going through training to be an honorary ICE agent. In a move that can best be described as an effort to one-up Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park, FOX "News" posted a video of Cain going through training, and you would swear that whoever planned, filmed, and edited it couldn't get S27E02: "Got a Nut" out of their minds. That was when we learned that there are UCE Agents and honorary ICE Agents – and Cain was the latter. Second… about that "training?"

Yeah, it was sad in a way that we can't bring ourselves to repeat here (but we do detail it here), with clips of the FOX "News" report all over social media (thanks to Wu Tang is for the Children for sharing):

LMAO Dean Cain training for ICE pic.twitter.com/T2tkcTHDyZ — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) August 23, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Well, it seems something happened to Cain between now and then because he posted an image of himself with his arm wrapped up and in a sling. We're not sure if it was the result of his honorary ICE Agent training or not:

It would seem that California Gov. Gavin Newsom's "Press Office" social media account (which has been doing a fantastic job of getting under the skin of Trumpers and MAGA by mocking Trump 24/7, and in ways you usually don't see from Democrats) is among the many who aren't shedding too many tears over a wounded Cain:

turns out arresting innocent Latino kids and farmworkers is harder than playing Superman :( — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 30, 2025 Show Full Tweet

John Oliver: Why ICE Agent Dean Cain Won't Need to Wear a Mask

One person not impressed by Cain's call to action was HBO's Last Week Tonight host John Oliver, who not only called out Cain's decision but also twisted the knife on Noem's ICE and how much "trouble" it must be in if it needs to look to Cain to be its savior. After noting how the agency appears "more than a little desperate" to recruit agents, Oliver shifted the focus to what Cain had to share with FOX "News" talking head Jesse Watters about joining ICE. "You know, there's an old saying in Hollywood: if all you can get is Dean Cain, you are fucked," Oliver shared with the audience and viewers watching on Sunday night.

The late-night host continued, "I'm not saying that ICE isn't finding people. I'm just saying, when you are reduced to pinning a badge on the 59-year-old star of 'The Dog Who Saved Christmas,' 'The Dog Who Saved Christmas Vacation,' 'The Dog Who Saved Holidays,' 'The Dog Who Saved Halloween,' 'The Dog Who Saved Easter,' and 'The Dog Who Saved Summer,' maybe you are in trouble." As for the argument being made that ICE agents need to be masked to prevent retaliation, Oliver ended with some good news for Cain – we think? "On the plus side, no need for that guy to wear a mask because the chances of anyone recognizing him are fucking zero," he said. For his part, this was Cain's response:

