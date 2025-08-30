Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: buzz lightyear, macy's thanksgiving day parade

Buzz Lightyear Returning for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025

During Destination Disney, it was announced that a Buzz Lightyear balloon will be a part of this year's Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Article Summary Buzz Lightyear balloon returns to the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for Toy Story’s 30th anniversary.

Macy’s Parade, Countdown show, and 4th of July Fireworks secured on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo through 2034.

NBCUniversal and Macy’s expand partnership, promising more live holiday entertainment for millions of viewers.

The 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade achieved record-breaking ratings with 31.7 million total viewers.

Earlier this year, we learned that the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Countdown to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks would be returning to NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo after NBCUniversal and Macy's agreed to a new 10-year programming rights deal that runs through 2034. The news came a year before both NBCUniversal and Macy's have some huge milestones to celebrate, with 2026 marking NBC's 100th anniversary, the 100th march of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and the 50th anniversary of Macy's 4th of July Fireworks. Now, it looks like a familiar face will be rejoining the parade on November 27th. Earlier today, during Destination Disney, it was announced that the Buzz Lightyear balloon would be back in a very big way to represent the 30th anniversary of Pixar's first Toy Story. Here's a look at the artwork that was released:

Here's a look at the big heads-up that went out earlier today:

"This extension of our partnership with Macy's means we can continue to deliver the memorable live holiday entertainment millions of viewers have loved for decades," shared Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Live Events & Specials, NBCUniversal Media Group. "Watching the Macy's specials on NBC and Peacock has become such a cherished tradition for so many families, and we take that responsibility very seriously in making sure they have the absolute best experience every year." Sharon Otterman, Macy's chief marketing officer, added, "Macy's is excited to grow our partnership with NBCUniversal as the appetite for our content continues to grow. This is a significant expansion of our long-standing relationship that will increase the visibility of Macy's and all our content offerings."

In 2024, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was the top show of the holiday season and delivered its biggest audience on record with 31.7 million total viewers across NBC and Peacock—that's an 11% increase compared to 2023. This makes 2024 the fourth year in a row that the parade was the most-watched entertainment show on linear. In addition, the 2024 parade was the top Spanish-language TV program in its timeslot on Telemundo for the third consecutive year. As for the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks, the live 2024 special drew 7.6 million viewers across all platforms – marking a three-year ratings high.

