SNL: Walker on Departure Being Mutual Decision, Working with Lorne

In a new interview, Devon Walker discusses his departure from SNL: "I think that me and the show are both ready to turn the page."

NBC's Saturday Night Live EP Lorne Michaels gave us the heads-up earlier this month that SNL would be going through some significant changes ahead of its return for Season 51 on October 4th. Since then, we've learned that writers Rosebud Baker and Celeste Yim, cast members Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow, and Heidi Gardner, and featured player Emil Wakim would not be returning, with no word yet on what other changes might be in play. During an interview with Rolling Stone from earlier today, Walker offered some insights into his time at SNL, how he's feeling about departing the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series, and what the future has in store for him. Here are two key takeaways from the interview:

Devon Walker and SNL "Are Both Ready to Turn the Page": [When asked if he left the show by choice] "The big question. To be frank, I guess the best way I put it is like me and the show kind of looked at each other and we decided together that it was time to go our separate ways. I think I felt ready to leave the show, and I think the show felt ready to leave me. I was just ready to do something else. We both felt like it was time. This was such a big-time commitment, and life commitment. There's been a lot of life stuff that I feel like I've had to miss out on. And I felt ready to do a different version of my life. I think that me and the show are both ready to turn the page."

Walker on the Best Part of Working with EP Lorne Michaels: "The best part of working with Lorne was probably getting hired by him. It's true. Something about the same guy that handpicked these people that I'm a big fan of — the Will Ferrells, the Sandlers, the Tracy Morgans, the Tina Feys — the same person who decided on these folks, also picked me. To me, that vote of confidence is something that I'll carry with me for the rest of my life."

"To me, jobs in this industry feel like a bunch of little marriages. Some of 'em last for a long time if we're lucky, but most of them are fleeting. Permanent until they're not. That's the deal. You know what it is when you sign up. Me and the show did three years together, and sometimes it was really cool. Sometimes it was toxic as hell. But we did what we made the most of what it was, even amidst all of the dysfunction. We made a fucked up lil family," Walker shared.

"More than anything, I'm just really happy I got to do it with Gary and Alex. Niggas really went from running a bar show to working together at 30 Rock. It's a beautiful thing, Also, I looked cake up in that picture and I feel like it's important for people to know what I got going on. Anyway, I'm 'bout to go to Japan. When I get back I'm tryna be in a prestige drama. Ideally something with Julianne Moore. Hope y'all staying hydrated and getting some money today," he added. Here's a look at Walker's post, with this serving as his follow-up Instagram Stories response:

