Doctor Who: U.N.I.T. Emails Remind Everyone That They're Still Busy

The U.N.I.T. HQ section of the Doctor Who website has been active with constant emails between the characters working there.

While we're waiting for the BBC and Disney+ to announce a premiere date for the Doctor Who spinoff miniseries The War Between the Land and the Sea, the official website for the show, run by the BBC, has been busy. The Black Archive section of the site, which is supposed to be the server for U.N.I.T., where they keep their secrets and internal communications, has been busy since July 23rd. It kicked off with an internal email from leader Kate Lethbridge-Stewart (Gemma Redgrave).

From: UNIT Tower, London, UK

A message from Kate Lethbridge-Stewart

Welcome, recruits.

My name is Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, Commander in Chief of the Unified Intelligence Task Force. UNIT has been here as a line of defence for our planet from hostile alien incursions, and we have been the leading pioneer in the technological advancement for the preservation of the human race for over 60 years.

You are receiving this memo as you have been recommended to join our ranks by the highest authority: the Doctor. We do not need to know when or how you met them, just know that this request does not come to my desk regularly, and we take their recommendation of your employment as a Gold Level priority.

For now – a word of advice. All staff are required to monitor the activity of Asteroid 1963.S2. We're monitoring its activity as a possible alien threat.

Best regards and welcome to UNIT,

Kate Lethbridge-Stewart

U.N.I.T. Emails Suggest an Office Sitcom With Familiar Names

The emails have been coming regularly from the staff members, who are characters we've all met on Doctor Who. They suggest an Office-style sitcom full of shenanigans as the staff go about their days dealing with mundane work. At least, as mundane as dealing with time travel and alien technology is going to get. The most recent email was as current as September 17th, no doubt to keep the hardest of hardcore fans engaged as they wait for The War Between the Land and the Sea. Here is a smattering of the internal emails shared between the staff.

All content of UNIT correspondence is CONFIDENTIAL

ALL-STAFF UPDATE: 171025 Happy Friday everyone, Colonel Ibrahim is once again offering up his spare time to any staff looking for a beginner's personal training session, in exchange for a small donation to A Charitable Earth. I can personally attest that this is a rare yet worthwhile opportunity; so do get in touch with the Colonel if you've been thinking about starting your New Year's resolutions early! KLS HELP NEEDED! 131025 If anyone in Ops has got some spare time to help with some filing this week, I've found a bunch of mis-dated reports from 1976-79 that I could use some help figuring out? (I did ask the Records team, but they just started arguing with each other about it. Sooooo 😬) Rose xx (This would be Donna's daughter Rose Noble, played by Yasmin Finney, here still on Work Experience at U.N.I.T.) I.T. REQUEST: 091025 Hi, I'm still getting that autocorrect bug on my computer since the May Day incident. Very annoying! Can you remind me how to turn it off pls (also is 'gravity' even a word)? Cheers, -Col. C Ibrahim ALL-STAFF UPDATE: 071025 Mel will be holding another one of her 'Get Fit and Do the Splits' classes on Thursday at lunchtime. Remember to book your slot on the form, as last time was v popular! Donna x (this would be Donna Noble, who now works for U.N.I.T.) Note to all: Please refrain from use of emojis in official documents. They're acceptable for personal comms but do remember that some of our reports have to go to the Prime Minister (also the Doctor on some occasions!). Thanks, KLS MAINTENANCE UPDATE: 011025 The Time Window will be closed for refurbishment from October 2nd-6th. Please don't make any time-related inquiries during this period to prevent a backlog when we're back online. Thank you! -Morris G- (Remember Morris, played by Lennie James? Boy genius Science advisor and part of U.N.I.T.'s dubious policy for hiring kids…) BLACK ARCHIVE UPDATE: 290925 Hi all, Can all staff with recently granted access to the Black Archive please ensure they submit their Memory Augmentation forms before any scheduled visits? Apologies, meant to follow up about this sooner – but I, er, forgot. Osgood (Nice to know Osgood, played by Ingrid Oliver in Doctor Who during Steven Moffat's run as showrunner, is still around and part of the staff as one of the Scientific advisors, ie she hasn't gotten killed) MISSION BRIEF #BA1809-P1: 'Project Mastermind' From the desk of Melanie Bush, Head of Cosmology INCIDENT: I'm tracking an alien signal, but something is blocking me from being able to find out where it is coming from. Our records are being scrambled, which is messing with our systems. Things are being rewritten, and we can't work out why. And there's more. Our memories seem to be changing, too. Especially those of us close to the Doctor. I can feel echoes of our time together shifting around inside my mind. You might be the best person to help us fix this. I'm checking your records right now just to check that you're not dangerous. Ah! Perfect. No threat in sight and – ooh! You're very smart. Just what we need. If you can help me answer some questions about the Doctor, I can feed the system the correct information and maybe we can lock on to the signal and find out where it is coming from. I don't know why your memories haven't been affected, but we should use them while we have the chance. Thanks, Mel ACTIONS: Work with Mel to recollect information on the Doctor and their companions.

Test your knowledge in the quiz below to verify UNIT's records. ALL-STAFF UPDATE: 190925 Hi all, I'd like to use today, ten years since the #PlanesHaveStopped incident, to remind all staff they must complete the mandatory Online Anomaly Awareness Training by the end of next week. I know it's not the most stimulating reading material, but please remember that we have it in place to ensure that UNIT can control the narrative on otherworldly incursions BEFORE they become a trending topic. Contact the Vlinx if you have any questions or concerns. KLS MAINTENANCE REQUEST: 170925 Immediate assistance required in the anti-mavity chamber on Floor 14 please. Bring a ladder. Ta, SAB All this is a fun way of showing life goes on in the Whoniverse. U.N.I.T. HQ offers some interactive features to play around with.

