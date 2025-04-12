Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: Unleashed Looks at How "Robot Revolution" Came Together

Doctor Who: Unleashed, the behind-the-scenes series showcasing how the second season came together, spotlights "The Robot Revolution."

The return of Doctor Who also marks the return of Doctor Who: Unleashed, the half-hour weekly behind-the-scenes making-of series that covers each episode of the season. The BTS show usually debuts in the UK on the BBC iPlayer after the premiere of the main Doctor Who episode every Saturday, but starting from today, Doctor Who: Unleashed will be available globally on the BBC's Official Doctor Who YouTube channel at the same time after the main show debuts globally on Disney+.

Some people might think Doctor Who: Unleashed is a puff-piece show, but it's more than that. Of course, the actors and personnel are going to speak about their excitement for making the show to promote it and attract viewers. That's part of the job of a show like this, but there's more. Like its successor, Doctor Who Confidential, during the original seasons of the 2005 revival, each episode provides an overview of how the show and television programs are made. A young person watching it gets to peek behind the curtain to see how the magic is made. They were introduced to the idea that scripts are written, actors play the characters, set and costume designers are real jobs that create the look of a show, and special effects specialists create the Science Fiction stuff on the show, whether it's CGI or practical makeup and effects, producers organise and keep the production going, directors direct the camera and actors to create the images you see on screen.

Doctor Who and Behind-the-Scenes Shows Create People Who Work in Film and Television

For decades, behind-the-scenes reports and overviews have created jobs for people. Kids who read about them in Doctor Who Magazine and then began to watch these shows learn about how television shows and feature films are made, and many have been inspired to enter the industry and work in it as either actors or those behind the camera. The series and the people behind them have been more transparent than most other shows about how they make the series. It's part of the BBC's brief to entertain and inform, and there are economic consequences – it has created jobs and people who want to do them.

