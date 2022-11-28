Doom Patrol: Essential Season 3 Episodes; Season 4 Preview Images

When HBO Max's Doom Patrol returns to our screens on December 8th for Season 4 Part 1, our lovingly dysfunctional fam finds itself unexpectedly traveling to the future where an unwelcome surprise waits for them. Faced with their imminent demise, the Doom Patrol must decide once and for all which is more important: the fate of the world… or their own happiness? Which means viewers will need to buckle in for a little time-twisting fun. But as we saw in the official season trailer, overshadowing it all is the rise of… Immortus! Now, let's seat that you're all caught up on the previous three seasons… but it's been a while, and maybe you don't have the time to do a full-season binge, let alone a three-season binge. Well, no worries because HBO Max and the fine folks behind the streaming series are sharing the six essential episodes you should brush up on before the next chapter begins. And they did it by posting some really cool key art posters- here they are:

Get ready to hold onto your butts as we look back at the official trailer for HBO Max's Doom Patrol (returning to the streamer on December 8th with Season 4 Part 1), followed by a look back at the previously-released official teaser:

HBO Max's Doom Patrol is made up of Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade), Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), and Michelle Gomez (Doctor Who, The Flight Attendant) as Madame Rouge. Madeline Zima has joined the cast in the role of Casey Brinke/Space Case for the fourth season. In addition, Sendhil Ramamurthy has been tapped for the recurring role of Mr. 104, a charming and mysterious man of many elements. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with Jeremy Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess, and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson serving as executive producers. The series is based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney, and Bruno Premiani.