Doug, Blue's Room, Kung Fu Panda Spinoff & More Removed by Paramount+

Similar to what began earlier this year, Paramount+ has apparently removed a number of titles - including Doug, Blue’s Room, Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness, The Penguins of Madagascar, and more.

At the start of the year, there was a whole lot of uncertainty regarding what the "bigger picture" was for Paramount Global – and that led to a whole bunch of Nickelodeon titles being removed from streaming service Paramount+ in an effort to give Wall Street the impression that it knew what it was doing. As we end the year (and after months of headline-grabbing drama), a deal is in place for Skydance Media to take ownership of Paramount Global from National Amusements Inc (NAI). Unfortunately, Paramount Global reaching a better level of stability isn't trickling down to streaming – with Deadline Hollywood reporting that more titles have been stripped from the streamer – including Doug, Blue's Room, Big Time Rush, My Life As A Teenage Robot, Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness, The Penguins of Madagascar. In addition, the report also lists AwesomenessTV, Breadwinners, Game Shakers, House of Anubis, Let's Just Play: Go Healthy Challenge, Welcome to the Wayne, Wonder Pets, and Zoofari as no longer being a part of the Paramount+ lineup.

Back in March of this year, Paramount removed Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Blue's Clues & You!, It's Pony, Middlemost Post, Ollie's Pack, Ryan's Mystery Playdate, Santiago of the Seas, That Girl Lay Lay, and made-for-Paramount+ Big Nate & Rugrats (2021) from the streamer as a way of getting back on the good side of things in terms of what Wall Street is looking for. Since that, there have been reports that other titles were removed – including ALVINNN!!! and the Chipmunks, Blue's Room, Big Time Rush, Face's Music Party, Fanboy & Chum Chum, Ni Hao, Kai-Lin, Oobi, Sanjay & Craig, The Upside Down Show, and Tot Cop.

"In connection with our continued review of our international content strategy, during the first quarter of 2024, we made a strategic decision to focus on content with mass global appeal. As part of this, we are rationalizing original content on Paramount+, especially internationally, and improving the efficiency of our linear network programming. As a result, we have reviewed our expansive global content portfolio and are removing select content from our platforms," the company wrote in its 10-K filing in March to explain why the titles were being removed.

