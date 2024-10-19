Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: dragon ball, NYCC

Dragon Ball DAIMA Unleashes Panel, Screening During NYCC 2024

Dragon Ball DAIMA made its presence known during NYCC 2024, with the anime's creators and English voice cast previewing what's to come.

Dragon Ball DAIMA got an exclusive New York Comic-Con 2024 panel at the Empire Stage, where they showcased the highly anticipated all-new anime series created by Akira Toriyama. The panel featured special appearances by Akio Iyoku, Executive Producer of the Dragon Ball Series, Stephanie Nadolny, for the return as the English voice actor for Goku (Mini), and revealed Aaron Dismuke as the voice of the new character, Glorio.

The panel room's 3,000 seats were filled with Dragon Ball fans who were treated to a special video message from Zedd, who produced the opening and ending themes of the new series, and Masako Nozawa, the original voice of Goku and Goku (Mini). Nozawa expressed her excitement about the series and encouraged fans to enjoy the episode premiere.

Fans were treated to the special screening of the first episode of Dragon Ball DAIMA in Japanese audio with English subtitles. DJ/producer Zedd shared a surprise video message about his role in producing the opening theme, "Jaka Jaan," and ending theme songs for the series. heartfelt video message from Masako Nozawa, the original voice of Goku, was also shared with the audience. Nozawa expressed her joy for the new series and encouraged fans to enjoy the first episode screening, marking the series' long-awaited debut.

Stephanie Nadolny, English voice of Goku (Mini), said, "It's a tremendous honor to once again lend my voice to Goku, and this new chapter, Dragon Ball DAIMA, is filled with exciting adventures that fans of all ages will enjoy."

Aaron Dismuke, English voice of Glorio, said, "The energy at this event was amazing, and I'm excited to play a part in this new world within the Dragon Ball universe."

Akio Iyoku, Executive Producer, said, "This new series takes the Dragon Ball world into unexplored territory, with fresh challenges and characters that Toriyama-sensei designed every detail." "Dragon Ball DAIMA is filled with charming characters and moving stories and intense action – what represents Dragon Ball- all packed in one show."

Zedd said, "I'm so excited. This was on one of the list of dream things I wanted to do as I grew up watching Dragon Ball."

The panel revealed illustrations created by Akira Toriyama for the series, featuring new settings and characters from the Demon Realm, including Troll. There was also a visual reveal of a plane that the new character, Glorio, is going to operate. The late, great Akira Torimaya not only designed the exterior but also the interior design and how the plane should operate.

Original Story, Character Design & Script: Akira Toriyama

Director: Yoshitaka Yashima

Series Director: Fumi Komaki

Animation Character Design: Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru

Series Composition/Script: Yuko Kakihara

Dragon Ball DAIMA will be screened in theaters across the U.S. and Canada from November 10-12. The English-dubbed version will be showcased in episodes 1-3. The series will also stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

