Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: D & D, dungeons & dragons, dungeons and dragons, netflix

Dungeons & Dragons: Netflix, Hasbro, Levy, Crevello Developing Series

Netflix, Hasbro, Shawn Levy, and Drew Crevello are reportedly developing The Forgotten Realms - a live-action Dungeons & Dragons series.

Though Netflix and Hasbro Entertainment have declined to comment, Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Shawn Levy (Stranger Things, Deadpool & Wolverine), writer-showrunner Drew Crevello (WeCrashed), Hasbro, and the streaming service are teaming to develop The Forgotten Realms – a live-action Dungeons & Dragons series. The news comes a little more than two years after Paramount+ first announced moving forward on a live-action series – only to abandon those plans a little more than a year later (more on that in a minute). As the title suggests, the series is looking to kick things off in a setting that D&D fans will be more than familiar with. The pilot for the series was penned by Crevello, who is expected to serve as the showrunner and an executive producer – with Levy and Dan Levine of Levy's 21 Laps also executive-producing. Once again, the news comes from course reporting and not an official confirmation – so, for lack of a better phrase, "final results may vary."

It was back in January 2023 when we first learned that Paramount+ had given an 8-episode, straight-to-series order for a live-action Dungeons & Dragons from then Hasbro-owned Entertainment One (eOne) and Paramount Pictures. Rawson Marshall Thurber (Red Notice, We're The Millers) had been tapped to pen the pilot and direct the first episode, Crevello boarding the project as executive producer and showrunner – with Gabriel Marano, eOne's EVP Scripted Television, overseeing the project on behalf of the production company. Unfortunately for D&D fans, Paramount+ opted not to move forward with the project in May 2024, with Hasbro at the time looking to creatively reboot the project before formally shopping it – including a new creative team. Hasbro has been looking for a live-action series to serve as part of a larger shared universe that would include the 2023 feature film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and the then-playing theater production The Twenty-Sided Tavern.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!