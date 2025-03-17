Posted in: Max, TV | Tagged: duster

A little more than two years after the series order came down, we're getting our best look yet at what J.J. Abrams, LaToya Morgan, and Warner Bros. Television's Rachel Hilson and Josh Holloway-starring Duster has to offer. Set in 1972, the eight-episode series spotlights the first Black female FBI agent (Hilson), who heads to the Southwest and recruits a getaway driver (Holloway) in a move to take down crime boss Ezra's (Keith David) expanding crime syndicate. Joining Hilson, Holloway, and David are Sydney Elisabeth as Genesis, Greg Grunberg as Abbott, Camille Guaty as Izzy, Asivak Koostachin as Awan, Adriana Aluna Martinez as Luna, and Benjamin Charles Watson as Royce. Now, here's a look at what Abrams had to share about the series – as well as the image gallery that was released earlier today.

"It isn't straightforward. There are a lot of things that you don't expect," Abrams shared about the upcoming series during an interview about the series with THR. "What I love about the show, and what I think LaToya and I had the most fun with, is you never quite know, when you open a door, what kind of unexpected criminal mind is going to be behind it. The most satisfying thing for me was seeing how so many of these elements — some of which seem crazy and out there — end up actually serving a real narrative purpose."

Abrams continued, "Also, every episode feels like it's ending on a fun cliffhanger vibe that you get from serialized comics. When we were doing the first couple seasons of 'Alias,' it was so much fun because every episode ended with like a definitive cliffhanger. We ultimately got told by the network that we had to stop doing that because it was harder to put a show into syndication if it was that linear. But that's a thing that's really fun about this show."

Produced by Warner Bros. Television, the first two episodes of the Max series Duster were written by J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan; directed by and executive produced by Steph Green. In addition, the series is executive produced by J.J. Abrams and Rachel Rusch Rich for Bad Robot through its content partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery and WBTV; and LaToya Morgan for TinkerToy Productions via its overall deal with WBTV.

