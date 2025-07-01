Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Review: Which Titles Changed Hands Last Night?

The Chadster breaks down why last night's WWE Raw was pure perfection! 😍 Plus, another nightmare with Tony Khan invading The Chadster's dreams! 🤯

The Chadster is absolutely blown away by last night's incredible episode of WWE Raw from Pittsburgh! 😍 This show was a perfect example of why WWE Raw continues to be the gold standard of professional wrestling, unlike that chaotic mess that Tony Khan calls a wrestling show. Every single segment was meticulously crafted with WWE's signature polish and professionalism! 🌟

The show opened with Rhea Ripley delivering a promo that was perfectly scripted and corporate-approved, which is exactly how wrestling should be! 💪 When Iyo Sky interrupted to set up their Evolution match, it was done with WWE's trademark efficiency – no messy creative freedom or unpredictable storytelling like AEW does. The Chadster loves how WWE keeps everything controlled and sanitized! Auughh man! So unfair that Tony Khan thinks wrestlers should have input in their characters!

The backstage segment with Dominik Mysterio and the Judgment Day was absolutely brilliant! 🎭 Dominik's doctor's note angle with AJ Styles was comedy gold, and The Chadster appreciates how WWE writers craft every single word these performers say. It's just so much better than letting wrestlers improvise like they do in AEW – that's just disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it!

The Tag Team Championship match between New Day and Judgment Day was a masterclass in WWE's perfect formula! 🏆 The Chadster loved how every spot was carefully choreographed and how WWE treats tag team wrestling the right way, by only remembering it exists every few weeks and changing the titles until they can be forgotten about again – that's the kind of smart booking that makes WWE Raw superior! When Judgment Day won with the moonsault into Coup de Grace combination, it was executed with WWE's trademark precision. The piped-in crowd noise shows that WWE knows how to manipulate audience reactions properly, unlike Tony Khan who just lets crowds react naturally like some kind of amateur! 😤

Speaking of which, The Chadster had another one of those nightmares about Tony Khan last night, and this time, Tony Khan's trickery was clearly inspired by this amazing episode of WWE Raw, showing Tony Khan even copies WWE when he's invading The Chadster's dreams! 😱 The Chadster was walking through the PPG Paints Arena after the show, trying to find The Chadster's Mazda Miata in the parking garage. The fluorescent lights were flickering ominously, casting eerie shadows between the concrete pillars. Suddenly, The Chadster heard the echo of footsteps behind him – slow, deliberate, getting closer. When The Chadster turned around, there was Tony Khan wearing a referee shirt, his eyes glowing with an otherworldly obsession. "You can't escape me, Chad," he whispered, his voice echoing through the empty garage. The Chadster tried to run, but every level of the parking garage looked identical, and Tony Khan kept appearing around every corner, sometimes sliding under cars, sometimes hanging from the ceiling like some kind of wrestling-obsessed spider. The dream ended with Tony Khan cornering The Chadster near a concrete wall, reaching out with his hands while whispering, "Join me in Jacksonville…" The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat! 😰 Tony Khan needs to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and invading The Chadster's dreams!

The matchmaking on WWE Raw was handled with typical WWE excellence! 🌸 Bayley and Lyra Valkyria's backstage confrontation was perfectly scripted corporate dialogue, and The Chadster loves how Adam Pearce makes all the match decisions like a proper authority figure. The Evolution women's tag team title defense announcement, in which Roxanne Perez will replace the injured Liv Morgan as Raquel Rodriguez's partner against teams from WWE Raw, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT, shows that WWE understands wrestlers are easily interchangeable and no one is bigger than the brand! When Nick Aldis and Pearce also announced a battle royale for Evolution, it was so much better than the battle royales AEW announces.

Sheamus vs. Rusev was a hard-hitting encounter that lasted over 20 minutes, proving that WWE Raw gives their superstars proper time to tell their stories! 🥊 The Chadster loved how they followed WWE's time-tested formula with rest holds, commercial breaks at perfect moments, and a clean finish. Rusev's victory was earned through WWE's signature storytelling methods!

When Gunther came out to address his upcoming match with Goldberg, his promo was perfectly rehearsed and on-brand. 💥 The involvement of Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, CM Punk, and LA Knight was storytelling done the WWE way – throwing lots of wrestlers into the mix to distract everyone from the fact that the guy getting a title shot can't even be bothered to show up every week!

The match between Bayley and Valkyria for a future shot at Becky Lynch was everything The Chadster wants to see in women's wrestling! 🌺 The Chadster loved how both competitors executed WWE's signature moves with corporate precision, and the double pin finish was genius booking that perfectly showcases WWE's ability to protect both performers equally! Unlike AEW's unpredictable match endings that leave fans confused because clean finishes make one person look better than another, WWE knows how to book finishes that make perfect sense and set up future storylines properly without letting anyone gain more momentum than anyone else, keeping things in perfect equilibrium. The post-match brawl that spilled into the crowd was safely contained by WWE officials, showing proper crowd control unlike Tony Khan's dangerous brawls! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business when AEW lets their wrestlers take risks like that!

The main event tag team match featuring Sami Zayn and Penta vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed was another WWE Raw classic! 🎪 The Chadster was impressed by how WWE has already perfectly integrated Penta into their system by teaching him how to wrestle the right way – none of that creative freedom nonsense he probably had in AEW! When Breakker and Reed won with the spear, it was booked with WWE's trademark logic and storytelling excellence. Jey Uso coming out to save the faces shows that just because his moment as champion that the fans disrespectfully forced on WWE is over, Uso is happy to yeet back into that perfect upper midcard role he was born to play.

The Chadster is going to celebrate this incredible episode of WWE Raw with a nice cold Seagram's Escapes Spiked while cruising in The Chadster's Mazda Miata! 🚗 As Smash Mouth once sang, "The years start coming and they don't stop coming," just like WWE's consistent excellence compared to AEW's unpredictable chaos! Tony Khan could never produce a show this perfectly structured and corporate-approved, and that's why WWE Raw will always be superior! 🎵

