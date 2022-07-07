Echo: Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio Join Marvel, Disney+ Series Cast

With filming on Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Alaqua Cox-starring "Hawkeye" spinoff series Echo having kicked off back in May, the studio and streamer are confirming some long-rumored returns about to happen. Yup, that's right! Charlie Cox will be joining the series at Matt Murdock aka Daredevil, with Vincent D'Onofrio aka Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin also boarding the project. Not only that, but The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that the series will include a plotline where Daredevil is looking for a "former ally" as a possible route to bring back Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones.

Now here's a look at director Sydney Freeland's Instagram post tracing their journey from the series being announced to the announcement that they would be directing, to a look at the clapperboard with Freeland's name on it as filming gets underway (and make sure to check out the cool new logo that we hope is the final version):

Streaming exclusively on Disney+ in 2023, the origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, The English), Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon, Stumptown), Devery Jacobs (FX's Reservation Dogs, American Gods) & Cody Lightning (Hey, Viktor! Four Sheets to the Wind), with Graham Greene (1883, Goliath) and Zahn McClarnon (Dark Winds, FX's Reservation Dogs). Episodes of the series are directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai). Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet). Co-executive producers are Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole), and Jennifer Booth.