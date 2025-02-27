Elsbeth: Check Out Our S02E13: "Tearjerker" Preview; Early S02E14 Look

Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth

In tonight's episode of CBS and Robert King and Michelle King's Carrie Preston, Carra Patterson, and Wendell Pierce-starring Elsbeth, Jordana Brewster guest stars as a lifestyle consultant caught up in the death of a wealthy real estate developer – and now has to deal with our kickass detective. Along with the official overview, promo trailer (above), and image gallery for S02E13: "Tearjerker," we have a nice selection of sneak peeks to pass along. In addition, we have an early look at what's ahead next week with S02E14: "Scenes from an Italian Restaurant" with guest stars Alyssa Milano – and Michael Emerson (uh-oh).

Elsbeth S02E13: "Tearjerker" & S02E14: "Scenes from an Italian Restaurant" Previews

Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 13: "Tearjerker" – While investigating the death of a wealthy real estate developer, Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) is led to the last person to see him alive, a lifestyle consultant named Chloe (Jordana Brewster), who is usually found on the arms of residents of New York City's Billionaires' Row. Written by Leah Nanako Winkler and directed by Peter Sollett:

Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 14: "Scenes from an Italian Restaurant" – When Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) takes a tour of famous New York crime scenes, she is left with nagging questions about a legendary Mafia slaying in Little Italy and about the owner of the family restaurant where it happened, Pupetta Del Ponte (Alyssa Milano). Also, Judge Crawford's (Michael Emerson) grudge against Elsbeth causes a roadblock in the investigation. Written by Bryan Goluboff and directed by Robin Givens:

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the second season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the astute but unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to catch New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique point of view. The second season of the critically acclaimed series brings new cases and challenges when mistakes of the past come back to haunt Elsbeth, her boss, Captain Wagner (Wendell Pierce), and detective-in-training Officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson).

