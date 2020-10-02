Essex County: Jeff Lemire Working on Series Adapt Episodes 3 & 4

With the way the news has been flowing for Netflix's live-action adaptation of Sweet Tooth, we almost forgot about CBC's television adaptation of award-winning writer/artist Jeff Lemire's graphic novel trilogy Essex County. First announced (and covered by Bleeding Cool) back in 2015, the last time we checked in was when Lemire posted the front page to the script for the pilot episode back in January of this year (at SDCC 2018, Lemire revealed that he would pen the pilot after not feeling that the series worked with another writer) in a tweet that now disappeared. But that's okay because Lemire offered a brief update on the project via his newsletter on Friday. In the intro to the latest edition of "Tales From The Farm," Lemire revealed that he has "been working on scripts for the third and fourth episode of the Essex County TV show." So pilot script-writing in January and now onto the third and fourth scripts in October? At this rate, we'll be at the casting level in now time.

Published from 2008 to 2009 from Top Shelf Publishing, Lemire's Essex County trilogy includes "Tales from the Farm" (2008), "Ghost Stories" (2008), and "The Country Nurse" (2009). Here's a look at the overview of Lemire's work:

Where does a young boy turn when his whole world suddenly disappears? What turns two brothers from an unstoppable team into a pair of bitterly estranged loners? How does the simple-hearted care of one middle-aged nurse reveal the scars of an entire community, and can anything heal the wounds caused by a century of deception? Award-winning cartoonist Jeff Lemire pays tribute to his roots with Essex County, an award-winning trilogy of graphic novels set in an imaginary version of his hometown, the eccentric farming community of Essex County, Ontario, Canada. In Essex County, Lemire crafts an intimate study of one community through the years, and a tender meditation on family, memory, grief, secrets, and reconciliation. With the lush, expressive inking of a young artist at the height of his powers, Lemire draws us in and sets us free.

Originally optioned by First Generation Films (FGF), the series is executive produced by Lemire, Ted Adams, Chris Staros, and FGF's Christina Piovesan. FGF's Vice-President of Scripted Programming Julie Di Cresce will oversee the project. The graphic novel series earned a number of awards during its run, including the American Library Association's Alex Award, the Doug Wright Award, and the Joe Shuster Award.