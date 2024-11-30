Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: Colman Domingo, euphoria, Sydney Sweeney

Euphoria: Colman Domingo Offers Season 3 Filming Time Frame Hopes

Starting a film with Sydney Sweeney later in 2025, Colman Domingo offered insight into the filming calendar for HBO's Euphoria Season 3.

The third season of Sam Levinson's Zendaya and Hunter Schafer-starring Euphoria has been a very interesting "journey" in terms of coverage over the past few years. We've gone from wondering when the third season would film to if there would be a third season at all, then back to wondering when it would film, followed by whether filming would actually begin when it was reported it would. But as we head into December, it appears everything is set for the popular HBO series to start rolling cameras in January 2025.

Now, Colman Domingo is offering some insight into how long filming may run – or how long he's hoping it runs because he has another project with Sydney Sweeney on the way. Speaking with Deadline Hollywood while promoting his Netflix series The Madness, Domingo offered some production info on his upcoming directorial effort, Scandalous! – a feature film starring Sweeney that spotlights the "fractured love story" between Kim Novak and Sammy Davis Jr – that also gives us a better sense of the filming window for the third season of Euphoria. "Our goal is to shoot it right after we're both done with 'Euphoria,' so hopefully, I'll go into prep right after that next year, probably in the third quarter of next year," Domingo shared.

Euphoria: The Road to Season 3

"We are shooting 'Euphoria,' Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and Max Content, shared with reporters during an HBO/Max event earlier this month to promote the upcoming 2025 slate of shows. "I think we have a start date, mid to late January. Nothing's changed. Somebody said something online, and then this whole thing started. We are shooting the season. I have read the scripts. We're happy. We're moving ahead. All of the actors," Bloys stated. "I know the show gets a lot of attention now because, you know, it has created some genuine movie stars, and they have various projects that are working on, but we are shooting this season, so nothing has changed. It's eight episodes."

During an interview with Vanity Fair for its 2025 Hollywood Issue, Zendaya shared her thoughts on what she wants to see for Rue and from the new season. "[Euphoria] is slated for January, I believe. I haven't read anything yet, but I'm excited to see what everyone has been working on and what the future looks like for 'Euphoria.' I don't really have much of an answer except for right now it's set to start shooting in January," the actor/executive producer shared. But no matter how things shake out, Zendaya makes it clear that she plans on doing right by the character that so many viewers have connected with over the previous two seasons. "My most important thing is to do justice by the people who love and care about Rue and make sure that she's looked after as a character. I think that's my number one duty," she added.

