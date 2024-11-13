Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: euphoria, zendaya

Euphoria Star/EP Zendaya on Season 3 Doing Right by Rue, Fans

Euphoria star/executive producer Zendaya touched briefly on Season 3 while also stressing the importance of doing right by Rue and the fans.

Despite reports to the contrary, Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and Max Content, is making it very clear that plans are still on track for an eight-episode third season of Sam Levinson's Zendaya and Hunter Schafer-starring Euphoria. That confirmation-slash-reaffirmation came after rumblings began that Zendaya joining the cast of Christopher Nolan's new film was a bad sign for the acclaimed HBO series. Why? Because the HBO series and Nolan's film were both aiming to start filming in early 2025.

"We are shooting 'Euphoria,' Bloys shared with reporters during an HBO/Max event on Tuesday to promote the upcoming 2025 slate of shows. "I think we have a start date, mid to late January. Nothing's changed. Somebody said something online, and then this whole thing started. We are shooting the season. I have read the scripts. We're happy. We're moving ahead. All of the actors," Bloys stated. "I know the show gets a lot of attention now because, you know, it has created some genuine movie stars, and they have various projects that are working on, but we are shooting this season, so nothing has changed. It's eight episodes."

Now, we're getting a chance to hear from Zendaya, who was asked about production on the third season during an interview with Vanity Fair for its 2025 Hollywood Issue. "[Euphoria] is slated for January, I believe. I haven't read anything yet, but I'm excited to see what everyone has been working on and what the future looks like for 'Euphoria.' I don't really have much of an answer except for right now it's set to start shooting in January," the actor/executive producer shared. But no matter how things shake out, Zendaya makes it clear that she plans on doing right by the character that so many viewers have connected with over the previous two seasons. "My most important thing is to do justice by the people who love and care about Rue and make sure that she's looked after as a character. I think that's my number one duty," she added.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!