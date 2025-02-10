Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: euphoria, zendaya

Euphoria: Zendaya-Starring HBO Series Begins Season 3 Production

HBO announced that production on the third season of Sam Levinson's Zendaya and Hunter Schafer-starring Euphoria is officially underway.

Though Warner Bros. Discovery global streaming head JB Perrette threw some cold water on the idea of the series returning before 2026 during a Wells Fargo-sponsored tech & media conference near the end of last year, we have some good news to pass along to fans of HBO's Euphoria. Earlier today, the word went out that production on the third season of Sam Levinson's Zendaya and Hunter Schafer-starring series was officially underway – nearly three years after the second season finale aired.

Here's a look at the post that went out today confirming that production was underway:

Euphoria: The Road to Season 3

"We are shooting 'Euphoria,' Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and Max Content, shared with reporters during an HBO/Max event in November 2024 to promote the upcoming 2025 slate of shows. "I think we have a start date, mid to late January. Nothing's changed. Somebody said something online, and then this whole thing started. We are shooting the season. I have read the scripts. We're happy. We're moving ahead. All of the actors," Bloys stated. "I know the show gets a lot of attention now because, you know, it has created some genuine movie stars, and they have various projects that are working on, but we are shooting this season, so nothing has changed. It's eight episodes."

During an interview with Vanity Fair for its 2025 Hollywood Issue, Zendaya shared her thoughts on what she wants to see for Rue and from the new season. "[Euphoria] is slated for January, I believe. I haven't read anything yet, but I'm excited to see what everyone has been working on and what the future looks like for 'Euphoria.' I don't really have much of an answer except for right now it's set to start shooting in January," the actor/executive producer shared. But no matter how things shake out, Zendaya makes it clear that she plans on doing right by the character that so many viewers have connected with over the previous two seasons. "My most important thing is to do justice by the people who love and care about Rue and make sure that she's looked after as a character. I think that's my number one duty," she added.

