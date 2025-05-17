Posted in: BBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: eurovision

Eurovision Song Contest 2025: Austria Wins Big with JJ & "Wasted Love"

Eurovision Song Contest 2025 Grand Final voting saw Austrian act JJ walk away with the top prize for their song "Wasted Love."

After two semi-final rounds, 37 countries were trimmed down to 26 ahead of today's Eurovision Song Contest 2025 Grand Final from Basel, Switzerland. And now, after the final notes have been sung and a whole lot of votes tabulated, we can officially say that Austria can start dialing up the celebrating to an "Spinal Tap"-honoring eleven. After more than two dozen acts presented a diverse and creatively impressive lineup of performances, the Austrian act JJ and their song "Wasted Love" would walk away with the top prize.

So, how did the points pan out? JJ walked away with 436 points, with Israel's Yuval Raphael taking second place with 357 points. Estonia's Tommy Cash would take third place with 356 points, with Sweden's KAJ taking fourth place. Today's win is the third for Austria, with the first win coming in 1966 with the song "Merci, Chérie," performed by Udo Jürgens. In 2004, Austria would walk away with top honors with Conchita Wurst's "Rise Like A Phoenix."

Eurovision Song Contest 2025: Grand Final Voting

How Does "Eurovision Song Contest 2025 – Grand Final" Voting Work? The Eurovision audience has one very important job – voting. To make sure you're ready for when the big moment arrives, here's a rundown of what you need to know (beginning with an official video):

You can cast your vote (just not for your own country) by phone, SMS or the Eurovision Song Contest app:

The app is available on iOS, Android, and Windows devices, and it also offers live updates, your own personal rankings board, and more. In addition, if you vote through the app, you'll receive a video message from your favourite artist.

If you're in a participating country and planning to vote on the phone or through SMS, the numbers you need will be on the screen during the broadcasts and at www.esc.vote – (though once the lines are closed, they're closed).

If your country isn't competing in Eurovision (yet), we still need you. You can vote for your favourite on the Eurovision app or on the Eurovision Song Contest voting hub.

How Do Participating Countries Vote for the "Eurovision Song Contest 2025 – Grand Final"? For countries participating in Eurovision, voting will open just before the first song is performed. It will stay open right through the performances, and for approximately 40 minutes after the last song – and you can vote up to 20 times.

How Do Participating Countries Vote for the "Eurovision Song Contest 2025 – Grand Final"? The voting window for viewers in non-participating countries will open online at approximately midnight on the day of the Grand Final and close briefly when the live show begins. Voting will open up again just before the first song is performed. It stays open through the live show until around 40 minutes after the last competing song.

What Are the Rules for the "Eurovision Song Contest 2025"? The Eurovision Song Contest has a detailed set of rules established by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and approved by the contest's governing body, the Reference Group.

