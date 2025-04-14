Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: john mulaney

Everybody's Live: Letterman, Buress, Glaser Go Live with John Mulaney

Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney welcomes David Letterman, Hannibal Buress, Leanne Morgan, Nikki Glaser, and Randy Newman.

We're just going to put it out there. Netflix? You need to offer John Mulaney a sweet deal to keep Everybody's Live with John Mulaney running year-round because it might just be the best thing to hit late-night in some time (no disrespect to Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, or Taylor Tomlinson). This week, Mulaney, Richard Kind, and Saymo are being joined by David Letterman, Hannibal Buress, Leanne Morgan, Nikki Glaser, and musical guest Randy Newman. To help set the mood, we have a look at Mulaney's monologue from last week, followed by the show's exclusive one-on-one interview with Bubbles Jackson, waiting for you below.

Previously, the lineup of guests included Michael Keaton, Joan Baez, Fred Armisen, personal finance columnist Jessica Roy, Cypress Hill, Nick Kroll, Ben Stiller, Quinta Brunson, cruise industry expert Anne Kalosh, Kim Gordon, Kim Deal, Pete Davidson, Luenell, Henry Winkler, Licensed Funeral Director Raymundo Perez-Plascencia, Mannequin Pussy, Wanda Sykes, John Waters, Stavros Halkias, Supreme Court Lawyer Neal Katyal, Daniel Hope with New Century Chamber Orchestra, Bill Hader, Chelsea Peretti, Johnny Knoxville, Human Resources Executive & Employee Coach Catie Maillard, and Bartees Strange. Now, here's a look at Mulaney and last week's guests rolling out who was set for this week's show:

David Letterman

Hannibal Buress

Leanne Morgan

Nikki Glaser

RANDY NEWMAN Everybody's Live with John Mulaney 📺 LIVE on Netflix Wednesdays at 7pm PT / 10pm ET pic.twitter.com/9X1wr84dOt — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) April 14, 2025 Show Full Tweet

The live limited-series event cements the partnership between Emmy Award-winning Mulaney and the streaming service, which began with stand-up specials Kid Gorgeous at Radio City (2018), The Comeback Kid (2015), and John Mulaney: Baby J (2023). In addition, the comedian was also a guest on a spring 2024 episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, which won the Emmy for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special in 2024. Most recently, he hosted the live, six-episode talk show John Mulaney's Everybody's in LA as part of this year's "Netflix is a Joke" Fest — and some of those fan favorites from that show will be back for "Everybody's Live."

The actor and comedian hosts, co-showruns, and executive produces Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney through his company, Multiple Camera Productions, alongside executive producers Ashley Edens, Dave Ferguson, and John Foy.

