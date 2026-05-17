Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Marshals

Marshals S01E12: "The Devil at Home" Preview: Broken Rock Targeted

Broken Rock Reservation is targeted in tonight's episode of CBS's Marshals. Here's a look at our preview for S01E12: "The Devil at Home."

Article Summary Marshals S01E12 "The Devil at Home" sees a drug cartel target Broken Rock Reservation, raising the stakes fast.

Kayce Dutton and Thomas Rainwater push back as danger closes in and Broken Rock faces a deadly new threat.

Miles goes rogue to hunt a trafficker in Marshals Episode 12, turning a high-stakes mission even more dangerous.

The Marshals preview includes the official synopsis, trailer, gallery, and an early tease for finale episode "Wolves at the Door."

With only two episodes to go on the first season of CBS's hit "Yellowstone" spinoff series, the Luke Grimes-starring Marshals, some really bad folks are targeting Broken Rock Reservation. Needless to say, Kayce (Grimes) and Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) aren't going to take that too lightly. But when Miles (Tatanka Means) goes rogue, things getting a lot more complicated – and deadly. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and more for S01E12: "The Devil at Home."

Marshals Season 1 Previews

Marshals Season 1 Episode 12: "The Devil at Home" – As they uncover a drug cartel targeting the Broken Rock Reservation, the Marshals race to locate Miles, only to discover that he has gone rogue to hunt down a trafficker. Written by Jim Adler & Tom Mulraz. Directed by Ruben Garcia.

Marshals Season 1 Episode 13: "Wolves at the Door" – After an assassination attempt against Broken Rock chairman Rainwater, Kayce protects him while the Marshals race to discover who's targeting him. When a militia attacks, Kayce realizes the conspiracy is larger than anyone imagined. Written by Spencer Hudnut and directed by Chris Chulack.

With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana. Kayce and his teammates – Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green), Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos) and Miles Kittle (Tatanka Means) – must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son Tate (Brecken Merrill) and his confidantes Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) from the Broken Rock reservation.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Taylor Sheridan and David Glasser for 101 Studios, Grimes, John Linson, Art Linson, Showrunner Spencer Hudnut, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari will serve as executive producers.

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