Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Jensen Ackles, tracker

Tracker S03E21: "Chrono Stasis" Preview: Colter & Russell Reunite

Russell (Jensen Ackles) and Colter (Justin Hartley) are close to getting answers in CBS's Tracker S03E21: "Chrono Stasis" - here's a look!

Article Summary Tracker S03E21 “Chrono Stasis” reunites Colter and Russell as they dig into their father’s mysterious past.

With only two episodes left, Tracker sets up major twists, big answers, and possible game-changing reveals.

The “Chrono Stasis” preview roundup includes the official synopsis, trailer, and multiple sneak peeks for tonight’s episode.

Tracker S03E22 “The Best Ones” keeps Colter and Russell teamed up as the finale arc targets a sinister research project.

This is it, folks. The final two episodes of the season. And with Jensen Ackles's Russell Shaw returning for both S03E21: "Chrono Stasis" and S03E22: "The Best Ones," we're expecting some major twists and turns, with a very good chance of some shocking and game-changing reveals. But as we've seen from the previews so far for CBS's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker, the journey won't be an easy one, with one of the possibly paying with their life (of course, that would also kill off a serious spinoff opportunity). With that in mind, here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, sneak peeks, and more for tonight's chapter, "Chrono Stasis."

Tracker S03E21: "Chrono Stasis" – S03E22: "The Best Ones" Previews

Tracker Season 3 Episode 21: "Chrono Stasis" – Colter and Russell unite in a personal mission to uncover their father's mysterious work. Jensen Ackles returns as Russell. Written by Sharon Lee Watson & Amanda Mortlock and directed by Jeff T. Thomas. Note: huge thanks to Jensen Ackles Fanpage for being kind enough to post the previews:

Tracker Season 3 Episode 22: "The Best Ones" – Colter and Russell search for a victim of a nefarious research project. Jensen Ackles returns as Russell. Written by Elwood Reid & Travis Donnelly and directed by Ken Olin.

Justin Hartley is back as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw in CBS's Tracker. Following last season's explosive finale, Colter is wrestling with hard truths about his family's history. In the wake of these shocking revelations, and aided by his trusted team, Colter must put the past in the rearview to focus on what he does best: using his instincts and survival skills to find the missing and collect rewards. Also starring Fiona Rene (Reenie Greene), CBS's Tracker is executive-produced by Hartley, Reid, Ken Olin, Connie Dolphin, Sharon Lee Watson, and Alex Katsnelson.

Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse, Swimming with Sharks) and Mark Engelhardt (American Horror Story, NCIS) have joined the cast in recurring roles. Robertson's Maxine is described as "a successful attorney at a major firm looking to engage Reenie (Fiona Rene) on what Maxine assures her is simply grunt work for an upcoming class action suit. It quickly becomes clear, however, that Maxine may have an entirely different game that she's playing." Meanwhile, Engelhardt's Emile Lang is described as "a man with his own moral code" who is "cold, calculating, and methodical."

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