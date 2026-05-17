Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: bobs burgers

Bob's Burgers S16 Finale Preview: Hugo & Bob Bond; A Smelly Mystery

Here's a look at our preview for FOX's Bob's Burgers Season 16 finale, S16E14: "Stuck in the Middle with Hu(go)" and S16E15: "Smellbound."

Article Summary Bob's Burgers Season 16 ends with a two-episode FOX finale preview, spotlighting Bob, Hugo, Tina, Gene, and Louise.

In "Stuck in the Middle with Hu(go)," Bob is stuck with Hugo while Tina guards something close to Jimmy Junior's heart.

In "Smellbound," a terrible odor threatens a favorite town tradition, sending the Belcher kids on a messy mission.

The Bob's Burgers season finale sets up an awkward Bob-Hugo pairing and a smelly mystery before the 2027 return.

The bad news? FOX's Bob's Burgers is wrapping up its 16th season – and won't be back on our screens until the 2027 midseason. The good news? The award-winning animated series is going out with not one but two episodes. In S16E14: "Stuck in the Middle with Hu(go)," Bob and Hugo are forced to spend some quality time together, while S16E15: "Smellbound" finds Tina, Louise, and Gene looking to save one of their favorite town traditions from a horrible smell that could result in the event being canceled. Here's a look at the overviews, image galleries, and more for tonight's two-episode season ender:

Bob's Burgers Season 16 Episode 14: "Stuck in the Middle with Hu(go)" – Bob is forced to spend time with one of his least favorite people, while Tina is entrusted with something very close to Jimmy Junior's heart.

Bob's Burgers Season 16 Episode 15: "Smellbound" – When a horrible smell threatens to cancel one of the kids' favorite town traditions, Tina, Gene, and Louise decide to try and get rid of the smell themselves.

FOX's Bob's Burgers centers on the working-class Belcher family — parents Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) and Linda (John Roberts) and their three children, Tina (Dan Mintz), Gene (Eugene Mirman), and Louise (Kristen Schaal) — who run a seaside New Jersey hamburger restaurant and their adventures interacting with the eccentric members of their community. In Season 16, Bob and Linda are on the verge of a big decision, which brings up memories of when the restaurant first opened. Meanwhile, the kids embark on a new musical project. Linda becomes concerned when Gayle (Megan Mullally) turns her love life into a performance art piece. Louise and Gene try to help Tina clear her name after she is fired as a Hall Monitor. Larry Murphy also stars, voicing the role of Uncle Teddy.

The Emmy Award-winning series is produced by 20th Television Animation. The series was created and is executive-produced by Loren Bouchard. Nora Smith, Dan Fybel, Rich Rinaldi, Greg Thompson, Jon Schroeder, Steven Davis, Scott Jacobson, Holly Schlesinger, Wendy Molyneux, and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin also serve as executive producers. The series was co-developed by Jim Dauterive.

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