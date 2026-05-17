Posted in: Free League Publishing, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Legends of Stormbringer, TTRPG

Legends of Stormbringer TTRPG Announced Using Dragonbane System

A new TTRPG called Legends of Stormbringer will be coming out sometime in the future, with its mechanics based on Dragonbane

Article Summary Legends of Stormbringer is a new Free League TTRPG set in Michael Moorcock’s Young Kingdoms fantasy world.

The Legends of Stormbringer RPG uses mechanics based on Dragonbane, known for fast, deadly, accessible play.

Players will face dying empires, warring gods, dark magic, and doomed heroics in a chaotic fantasy setting.

Free League plans to launch Legends of Stormbringer through crowdfunding later this year, with more details ahead.

Free League Publishing revealed a brand-new TTRPG game being released through their company, as Legends of Stormbringer will be coming out sometime in the future. The game is based on the Dragonbane mechanics system for those familiar with that game, as this will present an entirely new fantasy world filled with kingdoms that are in their infancy, with heroes looking to make a name for themselves in a chaotic realm of magic and mystery. Not much else has been revealed, as the game will go through the crowdfunding route sometime later this year.

Legends of Stormbringer

Legends of Stormbringer will carry players into the Young Kingdoms — a world of dying empires, warring gods, and doomed heroes — and bring Moorcock's richly imagined setting to the tabletop using rules mechanics based on Free League's award-winning Dragonbane RPG. The game will feature the same accessible, dynamic, and deadly approach that has made Dragonbane one of Free League's most celebrated titles. Returning to the Young Kingdoms as setting writer is Richard Watts, whose work on previous Stormbringer RPGs helped define how generations of roleplayers have experienced Moorcock's world.

About Dragonbane

Dragonbane is a classic fantasy tabletop role-playing game full of magic, mystery, and adventure. It is designed from the ground up to facilitate fast and furious play, with very little prep time and adventures that are a breeze to run. This is a game with room for laughs at the table, while still offering brutal challenges for the adventurers. We call this playstyle "mirth and mayhem roleplaying" – great for long campaigns, but also perfect for a one-shot. Dragonbane is a translation of Drakar och Demoner, Scandinavia's first and biggest tabletop RPG, originally launched in 1982. This new and reimagined edition has one foot firmly planted in the heritage of decades of Swedish gaming and the other in the modern and innovative game design for which Free League Publishing is known worldwide.

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