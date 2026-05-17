Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: Olivia Wilde, the invte

The Invite: New Poster Featuring the Impressive Cast Has Been Released

A new, very tastefully done poster for Olivia Wilde's new film, The Invite, has been released, spotlighting the small but impressive cast.

Article Summary A24 has released a new The Invite poster, spotlighting Olivia Wilde’s dark comedy and its standout ensemble cast.

The Invite premiered at Sundance 2026, where strong early buzz and a bidding war ended with A24 securing the film.

Early reviews for The Invite have been largely positive, giving Olivia Wilde’s latest feature promising momentum.

The Invite opens in limited release on June 26, 2026, as A24 positions it in a crowded summer movie season.

A24 is heading into an extremely promising summer with several movies that could do very well with audiences if they hit. Backrooms looks like it's going very well, but then we have something like The Invite, which is also coming out this summer. The first trailer makes this look like one hell of a dinner party. The new poster that IMP Awards got its hands on is well done, which we love to see. A24 is usually pretty good at posters, and this one is pretty basic, but basic isn't bad, and you can see all four of the main cast.

It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and sparked a massive bidding war among NEON, Netflix, Sony, and others. A24 won the rights, and it's getting a theatrical release this June. It's another film directed by Olivia Wilde, who could really use a redemption after Don't Worry Darling. A24 dropped the first trailer, poster, image, and synopsis for all of us to see, teasing one hell of a dinner party, a black comedy, and four actors who are usually a ton of fun to watch on screen. The early festival reviews are generally positive. Still, positive festival reviews don't mean much if distributors aren't willing to put the work behind the film. Considering how busy June is, A24 is going to have its work cut out for it trying to find an audience for The Invite, when people only have so much money to spend, and so many massive blockbusters are being released.

The Invite: Synopsis, Cast List, Release Date

Synopsis: Joe and Angela's marriage is on thin ice. When they invite their enigmatic upstairs neighbors for a dinner party, the night spirals into unexpected places. Have they reignited the spark or lit the match that burns it all down?

The Invite, directed by Olivia Wilde and written by Will McCormack and Rashida Jones, with David Permut, Ben Browning, and Megan Ellison serving as producers. It stars Seth Rogen, Olivia Wilde, Penélope Cruz, and Edward Norton and will be released on June 26, 2026 (Limited).

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