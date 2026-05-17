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Stranger Things: The Complete Scripts – Season 5 Arrives This July

Stranger Things fans obsessed with the scripts can snag Season Five's complete scripts in a new book coming out this July.

Article Summary Stranger Things: The Complete Scripts Season 5 arrives in July from Random House Worlds with all eight episodes collected.

The book features the complete unedited Stranger Things Season 5 scripts, plus an exclusive introduction by the Duffer Brothers.

Season 5 returns to a ruined Hawkins as Vecna’s threat lingers, Max remains in a coma, and the friends reunite to fight.

These Stranger Things scripts offer a closer look at the final season’s scenes, dialogue, and the series-ending story.

Random House Worlds has a new book on the way from their Stranger Things: The Complete Scripts series, as Season 5 will be released this July. As you might suspect from the title, this is the complete unedited scripts from the show, as you get everything you ever wanted from each episode, especially if, for some reason, you wanted to act them out in a play. These are completely authorized and include an exclusive introduction from the Duffer Brothers. We have more info below as the book will be released on July 14, 2026, for $30.

Collect Season 5 of Stranger Things' Complete Scripts This July

INT. WHEELER HOUSE – HOLLY'S BEDROOM – NIGHT

The Demogorgon's claw snaps around one of Holly's boots and drags her backwards across the carpet. Holly cries out and desperately grabs at the carpet, but the Demogorgon is far too strong. It then does something we have never seen it do before — it lunges up to the ceiling, grabs onto the lip of the Rift, and PULLS, hauling its large but limber body up through the Rift. Holly flips upside down as the Demo drags her up with it. She is about to be pulled through the Rift when at the last moment she reaches out and — WHAM!

All is not well in Hawkins. Vecna opened up a massive gate to the Upside Down and the town is in ruins. Max is in a coma; Eddie is dead; and though Hopper and Joyce are back with the kids, the group is forced to operate from the shadows. Vecna is weakened, but Will can still feel his presence. The friends are reunited and preparing to fight for their town—and their lives—together. The Duffer Brothers' critically acclaimed series, Stranger Things, took the world by storm with its 80s nostalgia, dimension-hopping secrets, and charming cast of characters. Season Five brings the story to an end.

Collected here for the first time, the complete scripts of Stranger Things: Season Five include the scenes, dialogue, and character directions for all eight episodes as well as an exclusive introduction from the creators and showrunners, Matt and Ross Duffer, aka the Duffer Brothers. Season Five's scripts reveal a unique insight into how the Duffers concluded the core good-vs-evil story that so captivated viewers and popular culture.

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