Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: american dad

American Dad! Here's Our S20E09 "Where the Wild Boars Are" Preview

Jeff teams up with an old man, and Roger cares for a shed in tonight's episode of FOX's American Dad!, S20E09: "Where the Wild Boars Are."

Article Summary American Dad! S20E09 “Where the Wild Boars Are” puts Jeff front and center as an old man changes his life.

Roger gets stuck caring for a “special” shed, setting up the kind of bizarre American Dad! chaos fans expect.

Tonight’s FOX preview teases a twisted episode with big questions about Jeff’s journey and the shed’s real secret.

American Dad! returns alongside Bob’s Burgers, with “Where the Wild Boars Are” promising weird, unpredictable fun.

Along with a double dose of FOX's Bob's Burgers to wrap up its 16th season, tonight also brings a new episode of Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker & Matt Weitzman's American Dad!, which means we've got a pregame preview for you to check out. In S20E09: "Where the Wild Boars Are," Jeff gets the spotlight as he finds his life changed with the help of an old man. Meanwhile, Roger is charged with taking care of a "special" shed. The fact that the shed is described as "special" – with the quotation marks included in the press release – is more than enough to convince us that things are going to take a twisted turn. And don't get us started on what the deal is going to be with that old man and Jeff. Here's a look at what's ahead:

American Dad! S20E09 "Where the Wild Boars Are" Preview

American Dad! Season 20 Episode 9: "Where the Wild Boars Are" – Jeff comes of age with the help of an old man, and Roger takes care of a "special" shed.

FOX's American Dad! centers on super-patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, VA. Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home life, where Stan's blissfully unaware wife, Francine (Wendy Schaal), has an unfaltering loyalty that makes her blind to his unabashed arrogance. His left-wing activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), however, doesn't let him off so easily and knows just how to push her father's buttons, unlike her dopey, well-intentioned husband Jeff (Jeff Fischer), who doesn't know much of anything. Son Steve (Scott Grimes) is a geeky yet confident kid who spends his time playing video games and obsessing about the opposite sex. The Smith cabinet is rounded out by two rather unconventional members: Roger (MacFarlane), a sassy, sarcastic, and routinely inappropriate space alien, and Klaus (Dee Bradley Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier.

The animated comedy from 20th Television Animation was created by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker & Matt Weitzman, and is executive-produced by co-showrunner Brian Boyle, along with MacFarlane and Weitzman.

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