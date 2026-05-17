Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: euphoria

Euphoria S03E06: "Stand Still and See" Preview: What About Rue?

What happened to Rue?!? Here's a look at our preview for tonight's episode of HBO and Sam Levinson's Euphoria, S03E06: "Stand Still and See."

Article Summary Euphoria Season 3 Episode 6, "Stand Still and See," centers on the shocking cliffhanger: what happened to Rue?

Rue’s terrifying burial and Alamo’s charge set up one of Euphoria’s darkest, most suspenseful turns yet.

The Euphoria preview teases fallout for Cassie, Maddie, and Nate as the road to ruin keeps accelerating.

Tonight’s Euphoria episode trailer promises a tense chapter focused on faith, redemption, evil, and survival.

While we want to focus on the road to damnation that Maddie is slowly leading Cassie down and how Nate is going to be nothing more than an eyeball, a finger, and a hair flip by the time the season finale hits, it all has to take a backseat to how last week's episode of HBO and Sam Levinson's Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow-starring Euphoria ended. While we're fairly certain that Rue isn't dead, having her buried up to her neck while Alamo gallops straight at her on a horse, ready to put that polo mallet to some deadly use, is one helluva cliffhanger. Not including her in the trailer or preview images released is another especially nice touch. With that in mind, here's a look at what's ahead with S03E06: "Stand Still and See."

Euphoria Season 3 Episode 6: "Stand Still and See" Preview

Euphoria S03E06: "Stand Still and See" – A group of childhood friends wrestles with the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption, and the problem of evil. This week, "Getting down to business." Here's a look at the image gallery and trailer for tonight's episode, a behind-the-scenes look at the fifth episode, and a recap of the first two seasons (in case you need a little reminder):

A group of childhood friends wrestles with the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption, and the problem of evil. Returning for the third season are Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, and Toby Wallace. Returning guest stars include Colman Domingo, Nika King, Alanna Ubach, Sophia Rose Wilson, Melvin Bonez Estes, Daeg Faerch, Paula Marshall, Zak Steiner, and Marsha Gambles.

The lineup of guest stars this season includes Sharon Stone, ROSALÍA, Danielle Deadwyler, Marshawn Lynch, Anna Van Patten, Asante Blackk, Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Christopher Ammanuel, Christopher Grove, Colleen Camp, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Eli Roth, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, James Landry Hébert, Jeff Wahlberg, Jessica Blair Herman, Justin Sintic, Kadeem Hardison, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Meredith Mickelson, Natasha Lyonne, Priscilla Delgado, Rebecca Pidgeon, Sam Trammell, Smilez, Trisha Paytas, Tyler Lawrence Gray, and Vinnie Hacker.

Created, written, directed, and executive-produced by Sam Levinson, HBO's Euphoria is executive-produced by Levinson, Ashley Levinson, Sara E. White, Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Drake, Adel "Future" Nur, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Mirit Toovi, Tmira Yardeni, Yoram Mokady, and Gary Lennon. The series is based on the Israeli series from HOT, created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin.

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