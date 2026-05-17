Posted in: Games, Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: Operation System Override, rainbow six: siege

Rainbow Six Siege Reveals Content Coming To Year 11 – Season 2

Ubisoft revealed Operation System Override for Rainbow Six Siege, as multiplayer gets an overhaul as part of Year 11 - Season 2

Article Summary Rainbow Six Siege Year 11 Season 2 adds Operation System Override, led by a major Ranked 3.0 multiplayer overhaul.

Ranked 3.0 removes hidden MMR, improves matchmaking and disconnect handling, and reworks rewards for clearer progress.

Dokkaebi gets an Operator remaster with stronger hacking tools and the new XK23 assault rifle for fresh attack options.

Calypso Casino debuts as Rainbow Six Siege’s first new competitive map since Year 8, launching June 2 alongside more updates.

Ubisoft took time during the BLAST R6 Salt Lake City Major to reveal the next major seasonal update coming to Rainbow Six Siege, as we know what's in store for Year 11 – Season 2: Operation System Override. The biggest piece to this is the overhaul of multiplayer in Ranked 3.0, as the team has taken a sledgehammer to this thing and fine-tuned many of the aspects of it. And we're not talking small improvements to operators ot tweaks to maps, we're talking changes that significantly improve the gameplay and overall experience, with some of the biggest retooling efforts since the game first launched.

Ranked 3.0 will give Rainbow Six Siege An Entirely Different Feeling

We got to try it out in a special demo period with the developers and fellow game journalists, as we can only describe this as a smoother entry point than we've seen in years. Seriously, we're talking Year 3 fluidity, as it was easy to get in and out of matchmaking, set up games, and get from match to match with ease. The team went out of their way to create a system that puts a better emphasis on placement in matches with those you're closer-ranked to with quicker adjustments and total transparency. They have done away with the hidden Matchmaking Rank (MMR) for better matchups.

What's more, the gameplay feels smoother when you're in a match as they have made robust improvements to match players, no matter what their internet speed. We used to have nothing but issues getting into matches in the past based on location alone, and then dealing with frequent player disconnects that had nothing to do with rage quitting. That's greatly improved in this new version, coupled with updated squad rules to bring balance to the playerbase, and a reworked reward system. Which we're sure will piss off some players no matter what, but it feels less like I'm working toward nothing as it feels more engaging, while still containing seasonal cosmetics, Competitive Coins, and Alpha Packs.

Dokkaebi Brings a New Kind Of Hack

The next major feature is that Dokkaebi has been given a full Operator Remaster. No longer just a hacker who happens to be armed, she comes with some new high-pressure skills that give her a personalized attack on operators, as they have provided a more targeted approach to make your phone explode if you don't answer it. Plus, a new primary weapon in the XK23 assault rifle (which is also available for Sens and Rauora), and improvements to her abilities to make players sweat before she even enters the building, she clearly has some new advantages that will make people try her out again as a tactical advantage. Playing as her was a lot of fun then it was in the past, as I used to snag her just to change things up when I wanted to have fun with player detection. Now she feels like a brand-new operator with new tricks.

We have more details of everything the devs have included, including a brand new Calypso Casino map, which we also played on and thought was pretty awesome, aside from the fact that it's large as hell and can be a bit confusing to navigate at times, as well as other improvements coming to the game. The content will be on the test servers shortly, with a full launch on PC and consoles coming on June 2, 2026.

All bets Are Off in Calypso Casino

Season 2 also introduces Calypso Casino, the first new competitive Siege map since Year 8. Inspired by the iconic map from Rainbow Six Vegas and reimagined for today's competitive standards, Calypso Casino blends nostalgic identity with modern level design. Launching directly into Ranked 3.0, the map is designed to be read, mastered, and played at the highest level: with a new crane for rooftop access, a basement spawn for scaling up the casino façade, and an expanded drone vent network to navigate, verticality opens entirely new routes, strategies, and counterplay options. Calypso Casino will also join the esports pool in Season 3, reinforcing its place in Siege's long-term competitive ecosystem.

More Additions To Operation System Override

Operation System Override continues to reinforce Siege's core experience with additional balancing updates and modernized maps (Emerald Plains, Kanal, Outback). Native mouse and keyboard support will be introduced on consoles mid-season, supported by clear matchmaking rules to preserve competitive integrity. This addition strengthens Rainbow Six Siege's ongoing efforts against cheating and complements Mousetrap, the existing detection tool for unauthorized mouse and keyboard usage on consoles.

Finally, with competition at the forefront, deeper esports integration delivers detailed Tier 1 team and player statistics directly within the esports tab. Along with more balancing updates, returning in-game events, and Ranked map rotations that will give players more reasons to jump in, play more often, and stay engaged. With this new season, Ubisoft's Rainbow Six Siege reaffirms what defines it: a demanding, elite competitive experience that rewards mastery, teamwork, and consistency. As the team continues to listen closely to players and community feedback, Season 2 marks another step in strengthening trust and ensuring Siege remains the standard for tactical shooters.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!