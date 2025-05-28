Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: john mulaney

Everybody's Live Season Finale: John Mulaney vs. Three 14-Year-Olds

Tonight, we have Adam Sandler, Joe Mande, Sean Penn, and Sleater-Kinney with Fred Armisen - and John Mulaney fighting three 14-year-olds.

It's only fitting that the season finale of Netflix and John Mulaney's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney would save what could be its best for last. Because if this goes down how we're hoping it will, Mulaney may have pulled off the greatest season finale this year. First up, we have a big name to add to tonight's already impressive lineup – with Adam Sandler now joining fellow guests Joe Mande, Sean Penn, and Sleater-Kinney with Fred Armisen. But if we're being completely honest? For us, it's all about "Fight Night." It began as a social media conversation, only to evolve/devolve into a writers' room debate. Tonight, Mulaney is set to fight three 14-year-old boys. Why? To see if he can – and we have a preview for it.

Make sure to check out the original announcement video above, with Mulaney offering a training update below. Following that, we get a chance to meet each of Mulaney's three combatants:

John Mulaney plans to fight three teenagers LIVE on Netflix on May 28. Tonight, he meets the first. #EverybodysLive pic.twitter.com/XNLgdIDQCx — Netflix (@netflix) May 8, 2025 Show Full Tweet

John Mulaney will fight three teenage boys LIVE on Netflix in one week. The final fighter has entered the ring. #EverybodysLive pic.twitter.com/O5AlXu0HHt — Netflix (@netflix) May 22, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Previously, the lineup of guests included Michael Keaton, Joan Baez, Fred Armisen, personal finance columnist Jessica Roy, Cypress Hill, Nick Kroll, Ben Stiller, Quinta Brunson, cruise industry expert Anne Kalosh, Kim Gordon, Kim Deal, Pete Davidson, Luenell, Henry Winkler, Licensed Funeral Director Raymundo Perez-Plascencia, and Mannequin Pussy, Wanda Sykes, John Waters, Stavros Halkias, Supreme Court Lawyer Neal Katyal, Daniel Hope with New Century Chamber Orchestra, Sigourney Weaver, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Sedaris, Transit Expert Alissa Walker, and Yeule

In addition, Mulaney has welcomed Bill Hader, Chelsea Peretti, Johnny Knoxville, Human Resources Executive & Employee Coach Catie Maillard, Bartees Strange, Conan O'Brien, Ayo Edebiri, Rita Moreno, Paleontologist Dr. Luis Chiappe, METZ, Molly Shannon, Marc Maron, Ronny Chieng, anesthesiologist Dr. Emily Methangkool, Maggie Rogers & John Cale, Andy Samberg, Robby Hoffman, Ramy Youssef, AAA Spokesperson Aixa Diaz, Destroyer & Jessica Pratt, Sarah Silverman, Patton Oswalt, Brain Surgeon and Neuroscientist Dr. Rahul Jandial, Steve Guttenberg, and Alanis Morissette, and others.

The actor and comedian hosts, co-showruns, and executive produces Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney through his company, Multiple Camera Productions, alongside executive producers Ashley Edens, Dave Ferguson, and John Foy.

