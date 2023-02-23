Something Is Killing The Children Adapt Coming from Netflix, 1899 Duo Netflix and Baran bo Odar & Jantje Friese (Dark, 1899) are adapting James Tynion IV & Werther Dell’Edera's Something Is Killing The Children.

If you're a fan of Baran bo Odar & Jantje Friese (Dark, 1899) and/or James Tynion IV's & Werther Dell'Edera's BOOM! Studios comic book series Something Is Killing The Children, then you're going to like what Netflix had to share earlier today. First up, thanks to exclusive reporting for Deadline Hollywood, we learned that Odar & Friese have inked a reported eight-figure overall series deal with the streaming service… and guess what one of the first projects is that they have lined up? That's right, a series adaptation of the popular comic book series (and maybe it's spinoff, House of Slaughter?). Published by Boom! Studios and co-created by Tynion IV & Dell'Edera, the comic books series hits upon themes very familiar to the duo's previous efforts.

Here's what we know based on the official synopsis that was released: "When the children of Archer's Peak begin to go missing, everything seems hopeless. Most children never return, but the ones that do have terrible stories—impossible stories of terrifying creatures that live in the shadows. Their only hope of finding and eliminating the threat is the arrival of a mysterious stranger, one who believes the children and claims to see what they can see. Her name is Erica Slaughter. She kills monsters."

So just how successful has Tynion IV & Dell'Edera's Something Is Killing The Children? The series has gone on to sell 2 million-plus copies worldwide, earning a number of Eisner Awards (including the 2022 Eisner Award for Best Continuing Series). As for the previously-mentioned House of Slaughter, the spinoff would go on to sell 500, 000+ copies of its first issue. That put it as the second highest-selling non-Marvel, non-DC comic in the past 25 years. Thos are the kind of numbers that will definitely get the attention of filmmakers and streaming services. Tynion IV and Dell'Edera will co-executive produce with Boom! Studios' Stephen Christy and Ross Richie also on board to executive produce the adaptation.