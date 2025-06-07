Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Evil

Evil: Paramount+'s Decision to End Series "Was Stupid": Robert King

Evil co-creator Robert King didn't hold back when asked to share his thoughts on Paramount+ pulling the plug on Evil after four seasons.

No one will ever question the genius of the creative duo of Robert and Michelle King, who established themselves as a creative force since the ABC series In Justice and build a franchise from The Good Wife, which spawned two successful spinoffs with The Good Fight and, now Elsbeth on Paramount's CBS and their streaming platform, Paramount+. The one successful series that still irks them, not because it had a great four-season run, but there was still so much more to tell, was their supernatural thriller, Evil. The series, which starred Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, and Aasif Mandvi as a trio of paranormal investigators for the Catholic Church, initially started its run on CBS in 2019 before moving exclusively to Paramount+ for the remainder of its run to 2024. The duo spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about how they're juggling multiple shows at once and why they felt Evil didn't get a fair enough shot.

Evil: Why the Kings Have an Issue with the Series Was Handled on Paramount+.

The end of Evil in 2024 remains a sore spot for Robert. "I don't fucking understand why 'Evil' was canceled; I still can't," he said. "I lay awake at night wondering why it was canceled, and it all seems to come back to the new streaming model, which is, 'We have enough. We don't need more. There's no place for your show.' What can you say except that it was stupid, and I think the business is stupid." As Paramount shared streaming rights to Netflix, it became one of the most-streamed shows on that platform, sparking hopes Paramount could allow the series to sprout wings like Star Trek: Prodigy did, but alas. It wasn't to be.

"For a lot of TV writers, there's an envy to be like movies, and I think Evil does that," Robert said. "'Evil' is visually as dynamic as any show on TV. It was such a good marriage of so many crafts, both the monster creation and [cinematographer] Fred Murphy's incredible photography; the real understanding of production design and how it impacts the moods of shows and so on; and then obviously the cast. It would be lovely if it got attention." For more on the Kings discussing their other shows like Elsbeth, Happy Face, Your Honor, and more, you can check out the entire interview.

