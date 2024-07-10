Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: episode 8, Evil, paramount, preview, season 4

Evil S04E08 "How to Save a Life": Sheryl's Anti-Antichrist Crusade

Here's the trailer, overview & images for Paramount+'s Katja Herbers, Mike Colter & Aasif Mandvi-starring Evil S04E08: "How to Save a Life."

Heading into this week's episode of Paramount+'s Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, and Aasif Mandvi-starring Evil, Sheryl's (Christine Lahti) and Leland's (Michael Emerson) very "sharp" and "pointed" confrontation left the two a little worse for wear. Meanwhile, it seems that one of Kristen's (Herbers) girls is interested in Sister Andrea's (Andrea Martin) professional line of work – which might be a good thing, considering it seems that the Bouchard girls are living in the middle of a demon "Grand Central Station." But we're not sure that even all of that could properly prepare us for an episode involving remote viewing, a potential murder-suicide, and a desperate attempt to keep the Antichrist from walking the earth. Here's a look at a preview for S04E08: "How to Save a Life"…

Evil Season 4 Episode 8 "How to Save a Life" Preview

Evil Season 4 Episode 8 "How to Save a Life": Through remote viewing, David (Mike Colter) stumbles into the life of a man contemplating murder-suicide, and the team rushes to find him. Sheryl (Christine Lahti) carries out her plan to prevent baby Timothy from becoming the Antichrist. Written by Nialla Bese LeBouef, here's a look at the promo trailer for this week's chapter – followed by the image gallery that was released earlier this week:

It's always better to just show the promo instead of using words like edifying or modern Martin Luther. This Thursday on #Evil. pic.twitter.com/DjD85Y7UCb — Robert King (@RKing618) July 8, 2024 Show Full Tweet

This season, Kristen, David and Ben continue to assess cases that involve wayward technology, possessed pigs, demonic oppression and infestation, a dance muse conjured by alleged witches and an evil relic. Throughout, Leland attempts to lure Kristen into raising a baby antichrist who was conceived with her ovum. David is recruited by the Vatican's secret service to "remote view" a paranormal ability to see the unseen in order to detect evil. Ben is hit by an ion beam, causing him to see visions of a taunting jinn until he discovers an unusual solution to banish it. Finally, all three realize they only have a few weeks left to assess cases because the parish has decided to disband the team due to a lack of funds. This culminates in one last confrontation with Leland and the 60 families that make up Evil in the modern world.

Co-created by Showrunners Robert King and Michelle King, Paramount+'s Evil stars Katja Herbers as Kristen Bouchard, Mike Colter as David Acosta, Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shakir, Michael Emerson as Leland Townsend, Christine Lahti as Sheryl Luria, Kurt Fuller as Dr. Boggs, Andrea Martin as Sister Andrea, Brooklyn Shuck as Lynn Bouchard, Skylar Gray as Lila Bouchard, Maddy Crocco as Lexis Bouchard, and Dalya Knapp as Laura Bouchard. CBS Studios produces the streaming series in association with King Size Productions. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O'Bannon, and Nelson McCormick serve as executive producers. Paramount Global Content Distribution distributes the series internationally.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!