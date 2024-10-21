Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Fallout, prime video

Fallout Eyeing Season 2 Filming Start in November: Leslie Uggams

In a recent interview, Prime Video's Fallout star Leslie Uggams (Betty Pearson) shared that Season 2 is looking to start filming in November.

When we last checked in on how things were looking with EPs Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy and showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) and Graham Wagner's (Silicon Valley) Fallout, it was the middle of the summer and Amazon MGM Studios chief Jennifer Salke and head of TV Vernon Sanders had some promising things to share about the Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Aaron Moten-starring series. Now, it looks like we might have a much better idea of when the cameras could get rolling on the second season – and that intel comes courtesy of an interview that Leslie Uggams (Betty Pearson) had with Screen Rant in support of the digital release of Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine.

"That is an amazing, amazing show," Uggams shared about the Prime Video series. "I am with the Vault People, so I didn't get to see what the Earth people were doing. So when it came on, I was blown away. But Betty's got some things up her sleeve. Just stay tuned." When asked if filming on the second season was already underway, Uggams responded, "We start November. I'm excited about it." While that is impressively sooner than we were expecting, it could fit in line with what Salke and Sanders had to share during the summer about how things were looking.

Speaking with Variety about the nominations that Amazon received this year back in July, Salke and Sanders offered an update on how things were looking with a second season. The first thing that Salke made perfectly clear was that while the series will continue to explore the possibilities that the video game franchise has to offer, the second season will keep the focus on our major players. "We are committed to our journey with our beloved characters. Such a great Season 2 coming," Salke shared. The Amazon MGM Studios chief added, "I saw some of the talk of, is this an anthology? And it does have a lot of doors we can go through, which is the beauty of the IP. But we are fully committed, and we're all on this journey with the characters that we've met and loved in Season 1."

As for a timeframe for when the series could return, Sanders revealed that the production is "ahead of schedule" and that things were looking good script-wise, too. "We've been fortunate because this was the vision all along. I think we're ahead of schedule in terms of being able to get Season 2 back. We don't have an exact launch date yet, but we've already gotten scripts in hand, and I think the fans of Season 1 will really love where we're going for Season 2," Sanders added.

Prime Video's Fallout: What You Need to Know…

Based on what's considered by many to be one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have. Two hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets) is Lucy, an optimistic Vault-dweller with an all-American can-do spirit. Her peaceful and idealistic nature is tested when she is forced to the surface to rescue her father. Aaron Moten (Emancipation) is Maximus, a young soldier who rises to the rank of squire in the militaristic faction called Brotherhood of Steel. He will do anything to further the Brotherhood's goals of bringing law and order to the wasteland. Walton Goggins (Justified) is the Ghoul, a morally ambiguous bounty hunter who holds within him a 200-year history of the post-nuclear world.

Along with Purnell, Moten, and Goggins, Prime Video's Fallout also stars Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Sarita Choudhury (Homeland), Michael Emerson (Person of Interest), Leslie Uggams (Deadpool), Frances Turner (The Boys), Dave Register (Heightened), Zach Cherry (Severance), Johnny Pemberton (Ant-Man), Rodrigo Luzzi (Dead Ringers), Annabel O'Hagan (Law & Order: SVU), and Xelia Mendes-Jones (The Wheel of Time).

Stemming from Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films (in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks) and executive producers Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy, the streaming series sees Nolan directing the first three episodes. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, writers, and co-showrunners. In addition, Athena Wickham of Kilter Films executive produces alongside Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. The series is available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in 240+ countries and territories worldwide.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!