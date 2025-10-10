Posted in: Fox, Hulu, TV | Tagged: family guy

Family Guy Special Preview: Brian & Stewie Devise a Halloween Anthem

Brian and Stewie roll out their Halloween anthem in this clip from Hulu and Seth MacFarlane's Family Guy special, "A Little Fight Music."

Now that we find ourselves elbow-deep in the Halloween season, it would be a perfect time to check out the first of this year's two holiday specials from Seth MacFarlane's Family Guy. Now streaming on Hulu, the Halloween special "A Little Fight Music" finds Brian and Stewie realizing there is a shortage of quality Halloween songs, so they set out to write a hit. Meanwhile, Peter and the guys discover that lying about trick or treating can have deadly consequences. While we're not sure what happened to the guys with that whole "lying about trick or treating can have deadly consequences" thing, it does seem that Brian and Stewie held up their end of the deal.

Here's a look at Brian and Stewie's effort to bring some more music to the Halloween season:

Earlier this year, FOX proved that it wasn't looking to leave the adult animation business anytime soon, announcing that The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob's Burgers would return for an additional four seasons and that American Dad! was officially returning with a four-season deal of its own. In terms of seasons and numbers, the announcement from earlier this year boosts Bob's Burgers from Seasons 16-19, Family Guy from Seasons 24-27, American Dad! from Seasons 20-23, and The Simpsons from Seasons 37-40. Disney+ and Hulu remain the exclusive global streaming home for all four animated series, while linear reruns of American Dad! will continue to air on Warner Bros. Discovery's TBS, Adult Swim, and TruTV until at least 2030.

"This new deal celebrates the eternal popularity of these iconic comedies, as well as the enduring, prolific relationship we continue to enjoy with our friends at 20th Television Animation and the brilliant creators – that goes double for Seth this time around — and incredible voices behind these contemporary classics," said Michael Thorn, president of Fox Television Network.

"The longevity of this agreement reaffirms our commitment to the successful partnership we've built with the incredible team at Disney," added Rob Wade, CEO of Fox Entertainment. "This collaboration has and will continue to generate meaningful long-term value and strategically build audiences from Fox to Hulu to fans worldwide."

Marci Proietto, head of 20th Television Animation, shared, "This historic four-season order from our longtime partners at Fox is truly monumental for these iconic animated series. We are so proud that these legendary shows will continue for hundreds of more episodes, allowing new and longstanding fans to watch, rewatch, and experience more of 'The Simpsons, Family Guy,' 'American Dad' and 'Bob's Burgers' for years to come."

