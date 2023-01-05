Fargo Season 5: The White Lotus Star Lukas Gage Joins Series Cast

The casting announcements for the fifth season of FX Networks & Noah Hawley's Fargo roll on, with Variety reporting exclusively that Lukas Gage (Euphoria, Dead Boy Detectives) has joined the award-winning anthology series in the recurring role of Lars Olmstead. Confirmed to be set in 2019, the new season looks to answer the question, "When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn't yours?" Gage joins a cast that includes Jennifer Jason Leigh (The Hateful 8), Juno Temple (Ted Lasso), Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Joe Keery (Stranger Things, Free Guy), Lamorne Morris (New Girl, Barbershop: The Next Cut), Richa Moorjani (Never Have I Ever), David Rysdahl (Oppenheimer), Sam Spruell (The North Water), Jessica Pohly (SMILF), Nick Gomez (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law), and Dave Foley (The Kids in the Hall)

"Noah and Warren have delighted and inspired fans through four brilliant chapters of 'Fargo,' and we're thrilled to announce with our partners at MGM a new chapter of what has become one of TV's best and most acclaimed series," said Eric Schrier, President of FX Entertainment, when the news was first announced. Michael Wright, President of Scripted Television at MGM, added, " Noah Hawley is a masterful storyteller who has successfully created four wholly original seasons of one of the most brilliant series on television. We cannot wait to see his vision for season five come to life with our partners at FX."

Hawley and his production company, 26 Keys, lead the creative team of the latest installment of the true-crime story. Warren Littlefield, and his production company, The Littlefield Company, also serve as executive producers along with Joel & Ethan Coen, Steve Stark of Toluca Pictures, Kim Todd, and Vincent Landay. Fargo is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions, with MGM Television serving as the lead studio and MGM distributing the series internationally.