FBI: Most Wanted & FBI: International Ending Their Runs at CBS

Dylan McDermott-starring FBI: Most Wanted and Jesse Lee Soffer-starring FBI: International will not be returning for new seasons to CBS.

The universe of Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television's "FBI" franchise is getting a little smaller – at least for now – with CBS opting not to renew Dylan McDermott-starring FBI: Most Wanted for a seventh season and Jesse Lee Soffer-starring FBI: International for a fifth season. We say "at least for now" because a new spinoff is in development – with "FBI: CIA" expected to be given a backdoor pilot introduction during an upcoming episode of the franchise's flagship series. At this point, it's not known if both series have been officially shuttered or if Universal TV and Wolf Entertainment will potentially shop them for a new home. Though no one is going on the record, reports are that the network and Universal TV were too far apart in terms of the financials in play to bring back both series. Recently, EP Dick Wolf saw one of his "Law & Order" series make a move from the networks to streaming, with Christopher Meloni-starring Law & Order: Organized Crime set for its fifth season on Peacock later this year.

CBS's FBI: Most Wanted starred Dylan McDermott as Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott, Shantel VanSanten as Special Agent Nina Chase, Roxy Sternberg as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, Keisha Castle-Hughes as Special Agent Hana Gibson, and Edwin Hodge as Special Agent Ray Cannon. Executive producers included Dick Wolf, David Hudgins, Ken Girotti, Paul Cabbad, Dylan McDermott, and Peter Jankowski.

CBS's FBI: International starred Jesse Lee Soffer as Supervisory Special Agent Wesley "Wes" Mitchell, Carter Redwood as Special Agent Andre Raines, Vinessa Vidotto as Special Agent Cameron Vo, Eva-Jane Willis as Europol Agent Megan "Smitty" Garretson, and Christina Wolfe as Special Agent Amanda Tate. Executive producers included Dick Wolf, Matt Olmstead, Michael Katleman, Ernesto Alcalde, and Peter Jankowski.

